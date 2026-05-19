Squeeze Media Group LLC: Squeeze Launches PeelVoice to Bring Full-Funnel Visibility to Customer Conversations

New conversation intelligence platform helps marketing, sales, QA, and leadership teams turn every call into clearer insight, smarter action, and measurable performance improvement.

OREM, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Squeeze, a leading Sales Experience provider, today announced the launch of PeelVoice, a conversation intelligence platform designed to help businesses better understand the customer conversations driving their growth.

Built for teams managing high call volume, PeelVoice transforms call data into searchable insights, performance visibility, and actionable next steps. The platform gives organizations a clearer view into what customers are saying, how agents are performing, where campaigns are converting, and which moments are creating risk or opportunity.

For many businesses, call data is one of the most valuable sources of customer intelligence - but it is also one of the least visible. Sales and QA teams often review only a small percentage of total calls, leaving critical patterns buried inside conversations that never get analyzed. PeelVoice was built to close that gap.

With 100% call coverage, dynamic reporting, and AI-powered analysis, PeelVoice helps teams move beyond surface-level metrics and into the deeper context behind performance. Users can filter by campaign, date range, call source, sub-campaign, or specialist to uncover the moments that matter most across every conversation.

You have the calls. PeelVoice delivers the insight, helping teams see what is actually happening inside their conversations, not just what appears in a dashboard. It gives marketing, sales, QA, and leadership a clearer way to understand performance, prioritize action, and improve outcomes.

PeelVoice organizes conversation intelligence around the areas that matter most to performance: opportunity, risk, trend, and improvement. Teams can identify recurring objections, missed conversion moments, compliance concerns, agent coaching needs, campaign issues, and customer behavior patterns without manually reviewing every call.

The platform also includes guided AI chat, allowing users to ask direct questions about their calls, such as what behaviors are leading to failed transfers, which objections are appearing most often, or where specific lead sources are underperforming. PeelVoice then turns those findings into clear priorities and recommended next steps.

For marketing teams, this means better visibility into lead quality and campaign performance. For sales teams, it means clearer insight into what drives conversion. For QA and coaching teams, it means faster identification of risk and improvement opportunities. For leadership, it means a more complete view of performance across the entire customer conversation.

"Early use of PeelVoice has already helped Squeeze uncover opportunities to improve partner performance. In one mortgage use case, conversation insights helped reduce a lead source from $3,600 to below $800 cost per funded loan, giving the team a clearer understanding of lead quality, customer objections, and conversion impact," said Carson Poppenger, CEO of Squeeze.

What stands out with PeelVoice is the shift from reporting to prioritization. Better visibility is valuable, but knowing what to do next is what actually moves performance. PeelVoice helps teams find the signals inside their conversations and act on them faster.

PeelVoice was developed from Squeeze's real-world experience supporting customer engagement, lead conversion, and sales performance across industries including mortgage, insurance, healthcare, financial services, home services, and customer support. The platform reflects Squeeze's broader mission to help companies close the gap between marketing and sales by turning everyday conversations into measurable growth opportunities.

With PeelVoice, marketing and sales leaders can review every conversation, surface the signals that matter, and make faster decisions with greater confidence.

See clearly. Act confidently. Perform better.

To learn more about PeelVoice or schedule a demo, visit the PeelVoice website. Peel Voice - AI Call Analysis for Sales Teams

Contact: Email: news@gosqueeze.com

Phone: 877-794-9447

SOURCE: Squeeze Media Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/squeeze-launches-peelvoice-to-bring-full-funnel-visibility-to-customer-convers-1168329