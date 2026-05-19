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WKN: A12FFH | ISIN: US5128161099 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LA
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 09:30
126,00 Euro
-0,79 % -1,00
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S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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128,00129,0022:19
127,00130,0022:00
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Centennial Real Estate: Centennial Secures Multi-Million Dollar DOOH Media Deal with Lamar at MainPlace Mall

Cements Leadership in Unlocking Retail Real Estate Value

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Centennial, powered by Lincoln, ("Centennial"), a national retail real estate owner and operator, today announced the execution of a landmark multi-million-dollar agreement with Lamar Advertising Company at MainPlace in Santa Ana. Subject to final permitting, the deal transforms existing on-site digital signage into high-impact, revenue-generating, off-premise advertising billboards, marking a major milestone in the evolution of Centennial's portfolio as a platform for large-scale media value creation.

The agreement follows years of strategic collaboration with the City of Santa Ana to entitle and position the property's signage assets for conversion into fully monetized off-premise digital advertising boards. Located at one of the highest-traffic and most visible sites in Orange County, the premium freeway-facing billboard locations will deliver exceptional exposure for advertisers while creating a durable new revenue stream for the property.

"Retail real estate - particularly super-regional shopping centers - has been undervalued as a media platform for decades," said Bil Ingraham, EVP of Business Development & Revenue at Centennial. "This transaction demonstrates how disciplined entitlement work and strategic partnerships can transform overlooked signage assets into institutional-quality media infrastructure. We're not just adding income, we're fundamentally re-rating the value of the MainPlace site."

Main Place's location in the heart of Orange County, combined with exceptional traffic counts and regional visibility, positions the soon-to-be converted billboards among the most desirable outdoor advertising assets in Southern California. The partnership with Lamar, one of the nation's leading outdoor advertising companies, brings best-in-class execution, technology integration, and advertiser demand to the project.

"We are excited to partner with Centennial on one of the premier digital billboard locations in Southern California," said Ray Baker, VP & General Manager of Lamar Advertising Company. "MainPlace offers extraordinary visibility and reach in a highly sought-after market, and Centennial's vision, professionalism, and collaborative approach made this an exceptionally smooth and strategic partnership."

The transaction reflects Centennial's broader strategy of identifying underutilized components within retail properties and transforming them into high-performing revenue drivers. By bridging real estate ownership, municipal approvals, and media operations, Centennial has established itself as a leader at the intersection of retail real estate and digital out-of-home (DOOH) media.

"Our approach is simple but powerful," Ingraham added. "We find value where others aren't looking, and then we do the hard work to unlock it."

Centennial continues to pursue similar opportunities nationwide, working with municipalities and out-of-home media partners to reimagine how shopping centers can generate impactful new income streams across owned and managed portfolios

###

About Centennial, powered by Lincoln
Centennial, powered by Lincoln ("Centennial"), is a national retail real estate owner and operator overseeing more than 25 million square feet of retail and mixed-use destinations across 18 states. In addition to investing in and operating its own portfolio, the company provides a full-service property management and advisory platform serving institutional and private owners nationwide.

As part of Lincoln Property Company, one of the nation's largest privately held real estate firms, Centennial operates as a purpose-built retail platform - combining institutional capital strength, national scale, and Lincoln's fully integrated real estate capabilities with Centennial's specialized merchandising, leasing, and operations expertise.

For more information, visit: www.CentennialREC.com

# # #

Media Contact
Kate Terricciano
kate@imagemarketingconsultants.com
860.919.1020

SOURCE: Centennial Real Estate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/centennial-secures-multi-million-dollar-dooh-media-deal-with-lamar-at-mainplace-mall-1167256

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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