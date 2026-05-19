Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") supporting the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits at the Company's Gold Anchor Project.

The Report is titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimates for the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits, Gold Anchor Project, Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland, Canada." The Report was prepared by Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo., and Curtis Ferron, P.Geo., of Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. ("Caracle Creek") based in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. The Report was independently prepared by Caracle Creek on behalf of the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is effective as of March 15, 2026.

Table 1: Summary of the Two Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Estimates, Gold Anchor Project.

Deposit

Name Deposit

Type Resource

Category Tonnage

(t) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Metal (oz Au) Mosquito Hill Open Pit Indicated 13,127,800 0.46 194,853 Mosquito Hill Open Pit Inferred 39,436,600 0.42 533,867 Reid Open Pit Indicated 5,380,200 0.52 90,072 Reid Open Pit Inferred 5,990,600 0.46 89,218 Total Indicated: 18,508,000 0.48 284,925 Total Inferred: 45,427,200 0.43 623,085

Correction Notice: This news release replaces the Mineral Resource Estimate table previously disclosed in the Company's news release on April 2, 2026. The combined Total Inferred grade was incorrectly reported as 0.45 g/t Au. The correct figure, as shown in Table 1 above, is 0.43 g/t Au, being the weighted average grade derived from the tonnage and contained ounces of the Mosquito Hill and Reid Inferred Mineral Resources. The combined Total Inferred tonnage (45,427,200 t) and contained gold (623,085 oz Au) are unchanged, as are all tonnage, grade, and contained ounces figures previously reported for the Mosquito Hill and Reid Deposits individually. The Mineral Resource Estimates themselves have not changed, and the corrected combined grade is reflected in the NI 43-101 Technical Report filed concurrently with this news release.

Notes to Table 1 (applies to both MREs) :

(1) Qualified Persons: Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.) and Curtis Ferron (P.Geo.) of Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc., are the Qualified Persons responsible for this Mineral Resource Estimate as defined by NI 43-101.

(2) Resource Classification: The MREs have been classified in the Indicated and Inferred mineral resource categories at the Mosquito Hill Deposit and classified in the Indicated and Inferred categories at the Reid Deposit. Presently, there are no Measured Mineral Resources at the Mosquito Hill and Reid Deposits. For the Mosquito Hill Deposit, Indicated blocks were defined by blocks within the mineralized wireframe satisfying average sample distance <75 m, a minimum of 10 contributing composite samples, slope of regression =0.80, and estimated in Pass 1 or Pass 2. Inferred blocks were defined by average sample distance <200 m, =8 composite samples, slope of regression = 0.40, and estimated in Pass 1, 2, or 3. All remaining blocks within the mineralized wireframe were deemed Exploration Potential. Exploration Potential is viewed as a conceptual/geological inventory and is in accordance with the restricted-disclosure provisions under CIM 2014 standards. The Exploration Potential described herein is not a resource and has not been given gross in-situ metal values. For the Reid Deposit, Indicated blocks were defined by blocks within the mineralized wireframe satisfying average sample distance = 50 m, a minimum of 10 contributing composite samples, and slope of regression > 0.85. All remaining estimated blocks within the mineralized wireframe were classified as Inferred.

(3) Reporting Cut-Off Grade: Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au.

(4) High-Grade Capping: Gold assay values were capped at 5.0 g/t Au prior to compositing.

(5) Specific Gravity: Both deposits used an average specific gravity (SG) of 2.80 g/cm³ for bulk density conversion. The Mosquito Hill Deposit was based on 37 core measurements from the 2009 and 2010 drilling programs. SG measurements were consistent, ranging from 2.70 to 3.00 g/cm³. The Reid Deposit used 55 core measurements from the 2003, 2004, 2009, and 2010 drilling programs. SG measurements were consistent, ranging from 2.70 to 3.20 g/cm³.

(6) Open Pit Optimization: Calculation of the simulated open pit used: a maximum pit slope angle of 50 degrees, US$4,250/oz Au, gold recovery of 85%, gold selling cost of US$425, operating cost of $13.00/t, 2% NSR for Mosquito and 2.5% NSR for Reid, 5% dilution, 95% mining recovery, and 10,000 tonnes per day throughput.

(7) Block Model: The block model is orthogonal with a parent block size of 10 m × 10 m × 5 m. The model was constructed using Seequent's Leapfrog Geo/Edge software. At the Mosquito Hill Deposit 60 drill holes totalling 6,138.88 metres were used to define the MRE. At the Reid Deposit 21 drill holes totalling 3,135.67 metres were used to define the MRE.

(8) Grade Estimation: Gold grades (capped at 5.0 g/t Au) were estimated into the block model using Ordinary Kriging (OK) as the primary interpolation method. At Mosquito Hill the estimation was performed in four passes with progressively relaxed search ellipsoid dimensions. A fixed ellipsoid orientation of Dip 15° / Dip-Azimuth 190° / Pitch 100° was applied across all passes, consistent with the variogram model and deposit geometry. A maximum of 3 composites per drill hole was enforced in Passes 1 through 3. Combined with the minimum sample requirements, this implicitly guarantees that each block is informed by composites from at least 3 independent drill holes in Passes 1 and 2 (minimum 9 samples ÷ max 3 per hole), and at least 2 drill holes in Pass 3 (minimum 6 samples ÷ max 3 per hole). The drill hole limit was disabled in Pass 4; blocks estimated in Pass 4 therefore carry no minimum drill hole constraint and a single drill hole may inform the entire block estimate. ID3 and Nearest Neighbour (NN) methods were used for validation purposes. For the Reid Deposit, Gold grades (capped at 5.0 g/t Au) were estimated into the block model using Ordinary Kriging (OK) as the primary interpolation method. The estimation was performed in three passes with progressively relaxed search ellipsoid dimensions. A fixed ellipsoid orientation of Dip 22° / Dip-Azimuth 205° / Pitch 80° was applied across all passes, consistent with the variogram model and deposit geometry. A maximum of 3 composites per drill hole was enforced in Passes 1 through 3. Combined with the minimum sample requirements, this implicitly guarantees that each block is informed by composites from at least 3 independent drill holes in Passes 1 and 2 (minimum 9 samples ÷ max 3 per hole), and at least 2 drill holes in Pass 3 (minimum 6 samples ÷ max 3 per hole). Blocks within the mineralized wireframe that did not satisfy Pass 3 search criteria were not estimated. ID3 and Nearest Neighbour (NN) methods were used for validation purposes.

(9) Compositing: Assay results were composited into 5 m downhole intervals within the mineralized wireframe. Intervals shorter than 0.5 m were distributed equally between the two adjacent composites. A hard boundary constraint was applied at the wireframe; composites outside the wireframe were not used to estimate blocks within the mineralized solid.

(10) CIM Guidelines and Standards: The Mineral Resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) and CIM Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

(11) Rounding: Numbers have been rounded to reflect the appropriate level of precision. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.

(12) Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves: Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured.

(13) Material Factors: The Qualified Persons have not identified any known legal, political, environmental, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources or the validity of this estimate.

The Report is available on the Company's website at www.rockyshoregold.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo. PEGNL #12354) and Curtis Ferron (P.Geo. PEGNL #12365) of Caracle Creek are the Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Report and they are independent of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

The scientific and technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lapierre certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focussed in central Newfoundland on its 100% owned Gold Anchor Project. It is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The Project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in the emerging gold district. Rocky Shore is targeting the expansion of its bulk tonnage Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits which are related to Intrusion Related Gold Systems (IRGS). It also hosts structurally controlled high-grade gold targets along the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults located southwest of major gold discoveries and gold deposits.

For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support for 2025 of $150,000 and approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the MRE, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology of the Project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-gold-files-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-the-mosquito-hill-and-reid-1168400