Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced the pricing and allocation of a 7-year $1.1 billion senior secured Term Loan B (the "Term Loan B") that would mature in 2033. The Term Loan B would bear interest at SOFR (with a SOFR floor of 0.00%) plus 2.50%, and be offered at 99.75% of par (or with an original issue discount of 0.25%). Cimpress is also extending the tenor of its $250 million secured revolving credit facility, which would now mature in 2031.

As previously disclosed, Cimpress will use funds borrowed under the Term Loan B to refinance its existing $1.065 billion Term Loan B due 2028 and for general corporate purposes. Cimpress expects to close the Term Loan B transaction by early June 2026 and that the transaction will be approximately net leverage neutral on a pro-forma basis.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress has become the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable customized physical products quickly and conveniently, even in very low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit https://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

This press release contains statements about our future expectations, plans, and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected closing of the debt transaction described in this press release and planned refinancing of Cimpress' Term Loan B due 2028, the expected extension of the tenor of Cimpress' secured revolving credit facility, and Cimpress' net leverage resulting from the transaction. Forward-looking projections and expectations are inherently uncertain, are based on assumptions and judgments by management, and may turn out to be wrong. The parties may choose not to move forward with the debt transaction described in this press release, negotiations may break down, or the closing conditions to the transaction may not be satisfied, which could cause the transaction to be delayed or not to close at all. In addition, Cimpress could elect not to proceed with the planned refinancing of its existing Term Loan B if the debt transaction does not proceed or for other reasons. Please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and the other documents we periodically file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for descriptions of other risks that could impact our business and financial results and the matters described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. In addition, the statements and projections in this press release represent our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this document, and subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations, beliefs, and projections to change. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this document.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com