Key Takeaways:

New offerings target modernization of large enterprises running mission-critical, high-transaction-volume legacy environments. As a Microsoft Azure specialized partner with five advanced specializations, including Infra Database Migration, Grid Dynamics' clients will receive free deployment support through the Azure Accelerate program.

Built on the GAIN (Grid Dynamics AI-Native) Platform for SDLC, which has delivered 30%+ productivity gains in our benchmarks.

Grid Dynamics extends its AI delivery model to Azure, drawing on extensive expertise in application migration for Fortune 1000 companies.

In the first quarter of 2026, AI represented 29% of the company's revenue. This was up from 25% in 2025 and was driven by deployments across industry verticals, including Technology, Financial Services, CPG, and Manufacturing.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000, today announced an AI-native modernization service offering on Microsoft Azure, powered by its GAIN Platform for SDLC. The offering targets large enterprise clients running mission-critical, high-transaction-volume legacy environments. By tackling their biggest roadblocks-technical debt and legacy licensing costs-it addresses a market segment known for larger contracts and stronger margins.

Microsoft reported that Azure revenue surpassed $75 billion in 2025, up 34% year-over-year, reflecting strong and accelerating enterprise migration demand. Grid Dynamics, a Microsoft Azure specialized partner with five advanced specializations, including Infra and Database Migration, is built to capture this opportunity. Through the Azure Accelerate program, Grid Dynamics clients benefit from free Microsoft deployment assistance, Azure credits, partner funding, and funded migration assessments, removing the financial and technical barriers that typically slow large-scale modernization efforts.

At the core of the offering is the GAIN Platform for SDLC: Grid Dynamics' proprietary combination of expert human talent, AI-enabled processes and tooling, built for the scale and complexity of Fortune 1000 enterprises. This platform has been internally benchmarked to accelerate project delivery by over 30% and enables outcome-based pricing aligned directly to performance. Applied to Azure legacy modernization, it compresses migration timelines and ties Grid Dynamics pricing to outcomes, which can lead to higher delivery margins.

Grid Dynamics extends its AI delivery model to Azure, drawing on extensive expertise in application migration for Fortune 1000 companies. The GAIN Platform for SDLC includes GenAI-powered data migration automation that converts legacy SQL, pipeline orchestration, and data schemas from platforms including Teradata, Informatica, and Oracle directly to Azure-native equivalents. This reduces the manual effort that typically drives multi-year timelines and cost overruns on enterprise modernization programs.

"The introduction of our GAIN Platform for SDLC on Microsoft Azure is a pivotal moment for enterprises looking to shed technical debt and achieve cloud-native agility. By leveraging our proven AI modernization frameworks with Azure's infrastructure, we are enabling mission-critical systems to not just migrate, but to fundamentally transform and modernize, unlocking massive innovation potential while driving down legacy costs," said Rahul Bindlish, SVP Global Partnerships and Marketing at Grid Dynamics.

Learn more about the partnership and how Grid Dynamics enables innovative digital solutions on Microsoft Azure.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000. We combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise-scale delivery to help clients identify where to invest in AI, build systems that work at scale, and capture real business value from AI deployments. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our nearly two decades of technology leadership and pioneering enterprise AI expertise. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit https://www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our capabilities and our company's future growth including with customers and partners.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to our ability to achieve its expected benefits, as well as any factors limiting our capabilities, the benefits of our services and products, and our company's growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of Grid Dynamics' annual report on Form 10-K filed March 5, 2026, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519610991/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

investorrelations@griddynamics.com