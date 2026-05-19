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WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 18:11
108,45 Euro
+1,17 % +1,25
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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108,40108,6022:59
108,20108,8022:00
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 22:50 Uhr
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Leidos to Support 2026 Veterans and Nature Grant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / 2026 Veterans and Nature Grant

With support from Leidos, the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is pleased to offer grant funding to expand access to nature-based experiences that support the health, well-being, and community connection of America's veterans through the 2026 Veterans and Nature Grant.

Applicants can request up to $10,000 for programs to be completed in 12 months. Eligible applicants must describe how the requested funds will support projects on America's public lands that connect veterans to nature-based health and wellness experiences, including any of the following:

  • Outdoor recreation programming designed for veteran communities

  • Partnerships with public lands agencies to expand veteran access

  • Nature-based physical and mental wellness initiatives

  • Community-building activities on America's public lands

This initiative is also made possible through the generous support of the American Medical Association, an organization committed to improving physical and mental health in veteran communities.

For more details about this grant, including eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit NEEF's grant application page.

Contact

Please contact grants@NEEFusa.org for all questions regarding this grant or the grant portal.

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leidos-to-support-2026-veterans-and-nature-grant-1168426

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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