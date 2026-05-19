Strong top-line growth and cash flow performance;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA impacted by revenue adjustments;

Mexico volumes and revenues growing rapidly, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA increasing 19% QoQ

Auna (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("first quarter 2026" or "1Q26"). Financial results are expressed in Peruvian Soles ("S/" or "PEN" or "Soles") and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), unless otherwise noted.

1Q'26 Consolidated Highlights

Revenue increased 10% FXN, or 13% YoY on a reported basis, to S/1,178 million

Mexico Revenue increased 15% YoY on a reported basis, to S/ 279 million

Adjusted EBITDA was S/217 million, a decrease of 2% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18.4%, down 2.9 p.p. YoY from 21.4% in 1Q25

Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow increased 48% YoY and 2.6x YoY, respectively

Leverage Ratio was stable at 3.7x

Oncology MLR decreased 2.0 p.p. YoY to 49.6%

Number of surgeries increased 4.4% YoY to 21,610

Number of days hospitalized increased 2.9% YoY to 132,266

Message from Auna's Executive Chairman and President

Auna began 2026 with strong commercial momentum across all three of our markets. First quarter revenues grew 10% FXN, reflecting the impact of the strategic and structural decisions implemented throughout 2025 and further validating the strength of our integrated platform. The AunaWay model continues driving sustainable growth across our markets, with positive underlying operating trends, despite short-term Adjusted EBITDA impacts in Peru and Mexico.

In Peru, our integrated healthcare model continued to perform well at scale, delivering solid top-line growth of 9% in local currency, with strong volume increases across hospitals, emergency services, and oncology. Oncosalud maintained its growth trajectory, adding new members and securing a group policy for the nation's judiciary a new and prestigious institutional relationship representing nearly 20,000 lives, and contributing to a total of 1.4 million Oncosalud members. While the underlying business dynamic and margin contributions remain stable in Peru, Adjusted EBITDA was impacted in the healthcare services business by delays in pharmacy rebates and revenue adjustments related to certain payors. Oncosalud's MLR of 49.6% in the quarter is consistent with our pricing and MLR management discipline.

In Mexico, our healthcare network continues showing strong signs of recovery and our oncology and high-complexity footprint is growing. Sequential Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% from 4Q25 and margins improved 3.5 p.p. The healthcare network delivered 8% year-over-year revenue growth in local currency and the Monterrey operational initiatives gained further traction. Patient volumes increased 13% quarter-over-quarter, as our growing relationships with payors and our commitment to contain costs for them, while improving patient experiences and medical resolutions are producing higher revenues across service lines. Our oncology business grew 32% from 4Q25 representing 11% of Mexico network revenues, up from 4% one year ago. These trends reflect the impact of the growth initiatives implemented under our new Monterrey leadership team and are delivering clear results.

In Colombia, revenue grew 14% in local currency, PGP risk-sharing contracts now represent 21% of total revenues, and revenues from intervened payors have decreased from 19% to 14% versus the first quarter of 2025, reflecting significant progress in diversifying our payor mix. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7%, demonstrating that disciplined growth and revenue diversification can advance in tandem. Overall, Colombia continues to demonstrate the resilience and cash-generating capacity of Auna's integrated model.

Our cash flow performance was a standout in the quarter and a key proof point of our model's strength. Operating Cash Flow grew 48% year-over-year while Organic Free Cash Flow grew 2.6x, supported by consistent working capital discipline and supplier financing initiatives across all three geographies. This performance validates the underlying robustness of Auna's regional platform and keeps us on track to reach our medium-term leverage target of below 3.0x. The Leverage Ratio of 3.7x at quarter end remained stable but was impacted by non-cash FX effects.

We enter the remainder of 2026 with improving trends across all three markets and a clear line of sight to achieve our annual targets. We are reaffirming our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance supported by our revenue growth and cash flow momentum, and Mexico's improving trends, revenue normalization in Peru, and the performance of Colombia. Our Adjusted EBITDA guidance contemplated a softer first half of the year, with limited growth expected in the first and second quarters. Against that backdrop, our first quarter performance gives us confidence in our ability to deliver our full-year Adjusted EBITDA range. Auna's integrated healthcare model and the structural market opportunity that remains in our three markets position us to deliver on 2026 and build toward higher levels of sustained growth and profitability.

Overview of 1Q26 Consolidated Results

Revenues in 1Q26 increased 10% FXN and 13% YoY on a reported basis to S/1,178 million, with revenues in local currency ("LC") increasing across all segments: 8% in Mexico, 9% in Peru and 14% in Colombia. The Healthcare network in Mexico delivered higher volumes as a result of improved tier classifications with payors, better ISSSTELEON pricing for high complexity services and increased packages and out-of-pocket revenues. In Peru, Oncosalud increased revenues from pricing adjustments and additional B2B memberships, while the healthcare network experienced higher volumes from commercial initiatives and higher conversion rates in surgeries. Colombia increased volumes across its services, having successfully implemented risk sharing models to diversify its payor mix away from intervened payors.

Adjusted EBITDA in 1Q26 decreased 5% FXN, or 2% YoY on a reported basis, to S/217 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18.4%. In LC, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14% in Mexico and 3% in Peru, while increasing 7% in Colombia YoY. In Mexico, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased versus 1Q25, mainly due to a lower contribution margin from the current mix of services and specialties, as well as higher SG&A expenses related to talent investments that impacted payroll. On a sequential basis, however, Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew a healthy 19% versus 4Q25, driving a 3.5 p.p. increase in Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Consolidated Peru Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by delayed rebate benefits and revenue adjustments. In Colombia, Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased, sustained by a strong top line, partially offset by lower margins from a higher proportion of PGP contracts that prioritize cashflow over revenues.

Reported results were impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations, specifically, a 7% appreciation of the Mexican Peso ("MXN") and a 4% appreciation of the Colombian Peso ("COP") against the PEN.

Net finance costs for 1Q26 were S/141 million, compared to S/80 million in 1Q25. Excluding foreign exchange effects, net finance costs totaled S/115 million in 1Q26, compared to S/118 million in 1Q25, reflecting a YoY decrease of S/3 million, or 3%. When also excluding the non-cash impact related to the future purchase obligation for IMAT Oncomedica, which began affecting finance expense in 3Q25, net finance costs decreased by S/5 million. The increase in reported net finance costs was primarily driven by a non-cash FX loss of S/26 million, mainly due to the depreciation of the Peruvian Sol below the protection range of Auna's new hedging structure, compared to a non-cash gain of S/37 million in 1Q25. At the end of 2025, we reset our call-spread levels to better align them with the prevailing USD/PEN exchange rate and reduce future P&L volatility. As a result, the loss recorded in 1Q26 would have been larger had the reset not been completed in 2025.

Net Income for 1Q26 was S/9 million compared to S/38 million in 1Q25. The decline was primarily driven by the negative non-cash FX impact on net finance costs in 1Q26, compared to a positive effect in the prior-year period. On a per-share basis, Net Income was S/0.09, based on a weighted average of 74,238,842 basic and diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income for 1Q26 was S/16 million, compared to S/55 million in 1Q25. The decline reflects the same FX-driven impact on net finance costs, with underlying operating performance remaining consistent with the trends described above. On a per-share basis, Adjusted Net Income was S/0.18, based on a weighted average of 74,238,842 basic and diluted shares.

For a full version of AUNA's First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release, please visit:

https://aunainvestors.com/English/financial-information/quarterly-results/

Conference Call Details

When: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, May 20, 2026

Who: Mr. Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of the Board and President; Mrs. Gisele Remy, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President; Mr. Lorenzo Massart, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Equity Capital Markets.

Dial-in: +1 888 596 4144 (U.S. domestic), +1 646 968 2525 (International)

Passcode: 3884034

To access Auna's financial results call via telephone, callers need to press to be connected to an operator.

Webcast: click here

About AUNA

Auna is a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-Speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of March 31, 2026, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,337 beds, and 1.4 million healthcare plans.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including, our target Leverage Ratio, the results of the key initiatives we are implementing in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, the execution of our strategic plan, including the recovery of our growth levels and the roll-out of the AunaWay in Mexico, our planned investments, our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, our expectation for revenue and EBITDA growth and the creation of further growth and sustainable value for all stakeholders. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Our actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our expectations and forecasts as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see our Form 20-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Financial Guidance Disclaimer

Auna's guidance is based on management's current performance outlook and expected macroeconomic and regulatory conditions in the three countries where the Company operates. Any changes in these conditions could have an impact on the guidance provided.

Auna's financial guidance reflects management's current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS measures, specifically the Leverage Ratio and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking IFRS measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. The financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this release.

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Contacts:

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Email: contact@aunainvestors.com