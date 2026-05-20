Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on May 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All matters to be acted upon, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026, were approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

A total of 14,701,297 common shares, representing approximately 10.553% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved:

fixing the number of directors of the Company at three;

the election of Hubert Lau, Lap Shing (Andrew) Kao and Nathaniel Mison as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

the re-appointment of Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorization for the directors to fix their remuneration;

a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of the Company to consolidate all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") on the basis of a consolidation ratio to be determined by the board of directors, in its sole discretion, of up to twenty (20) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share;

") on the basis of a consolidation ratio to be determined by the board of directors, in its sole discretion, of up to twenty (20) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share; the Company's fixed 20% stock option plan (approved by disinterested shareholders); and

certain security-based compensation granted to non-arm's length parties of the Company (approved by disinterested shareholders) subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The directors and management of TrustBIX thank all shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and for their continuing support.

About TrustBIX

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices.

www.TrustBIX.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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Source: TrustBIX Inc.