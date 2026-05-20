Pacific Prime, a leading global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist, unveiled its latest Global Employee Benefits Trends Report (GEBTR) 2026. The report shines lights on the global businesses' responses to the pressing cost challenges and evolving workplace demographics.

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Cost dominates benefits strategies for employers worldwide, while evolving workplace demographics also call for benefits that are more responsive to employees at differing life stages. Benefits that are focusing on prevention, flexibility, and personalization are gaining traction as businesses focus on impact and long-term cost savings.

Meanwhile, each region faces its own unique dynamics that are challenging the benefits teams, including:

Hong Kong : Rising costs challenge benefits' relevancy and keep benefits teams alerted for sustainability and compliance

: Rising costs challenge benefits' relevancy and keep benefits teams alerted for sustainability and compliance China : Evolving public care framework leaves gaps for employers to target, chiefly for outpatient and prescription coverage

: Evolving public care framework leaves gaps for employers to target, chiefly for outpatient and prescription coverage Singapore : Employers move towards prevention, wellness, and tech-enabled personalized benefits for precise cost control and long-term stability as inflation continues.

: Employers move towards prevention, wellness, and tech-enabled personalized benefits for precise cost control and long-term stability as inflation continues. Thailand : Flexible and self-funded benefits gain traction as employers look for better control over costs and benefits customization.

: Flexible and self-funded benefits gain traction as employers look for better control over costs and benefits customization. The UAE: Diversifying workforce calls for benefits that are inclusive of different life stage needs, while mental health has become integral under the country's basic insurance framework

Neil Raymond, the CEO and Founder at Pacific Prime, remarked:

"Benefits teams globally are under immense cost pressure. Benefits design is turning inwards, and priority is shifting toward what truly delivers rather than the shiniest benefit on the shelf. Prevention and wellness are receiving much attention, the same with flexible benefits for their capability to optimally meet the modern workforce's complex needs. To the benefits teams across the globe, we hope this report brings you insights and perspective to take the next step in this landscape of volatility."

To read the full report, please visit the Global Employee Benefits Trends Report (GEBTR) 2026.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With over USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is the third-largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

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Contacts:

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime

+852 3589 0508