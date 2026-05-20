Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated February 25, 2026, the Company has received acceptance for filing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the definitive property option agreement dated February 24, 2026 (the "Property Option Agreement"), whereby the Company was granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in and to the mineral claims comprising the Brassie Creek Project located in the Kamloops mining division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada (the "Brassie Creek Project"), subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty").

Pursuant to the terms of the Property Option Agreement, to exercise the Option in full the Company must issue to Mr. Kenneth Ellerbeck (the "Vendor"), a private arm's length vendor, an aggregate of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), make cash payments to the Vendor in the aggregate amount of $440,000, and incur an aggregate of $750,000 in exploration expenditures ("Expenditures"), as follows:

Date Share Payments Cash Payments (CAD) Expenditures (CAD) On signing of the Property Option Agreement -- $5,000 (Paid) -- Within three (3) business days of the Effective Date(1) 100,000 Consideration Shares $10,000 -- On or before June 30, 2026 -- -- $25,000 On or before the 12-month anniversary of the Effective Date 200,000 Consideration Shares $25,000 $125,000 On or before the 24-month anniversary of the Effective Date 200,000 Consideration Shares $100,000 $150,000 On or before the 36-month anniversary of the Effective Date 400,000 Consideration Shares $300,000 $450,000 TOTAL: 900,000 $440,000 $750,000

Notes :

(1) "Effective Date" means the date the Property Option Agreement is accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The terms of the Property Option Agreement also provide that the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the cash payments, and the incurring of Expenditures may be completed within a shorter time frame, at the sole discretion of the Company, and any Expenditures incurred in any period in excess of the amount required shall be credited to the Company and applied against future Expenditure requirements in subsequent periods. During the period the Option is in effect, the Company will also be responsible for paying such costs as are required to maintain the mineral claims comprising the Brassie Creek Project in good standing. Upon the exercise of the Option by the Company, the Vendor will retain the Royalty, of which 50% (being 1%) of the Royalty can be repurchased from the Vendor for $1,500,000 and thereafter, the Company shall have the right of first refusal to purchase the Royalty from the Vendor should it wish to sell, assign, transfer, convey or otherwise dispose of or deal with the Royalty. All securities issued pursuant to the Property Option Agreement will be subject to a four month and a day regulatory hold period in Canada.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of the Brassie Creek project, a porphyry-skarn copper and gold property located in Southern BC, covering an area of approximately 1,861 hectares and located approximately 50 km west of Kamloops.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at https://worldcopperltd.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WORLD COPPER LTD.

"Mark Lotz"

Mark Lotz

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the exercise of the Option, cash payments and share issuances required pursuant to the terms of the Property Option Agreement, and future results of exploration activities, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, World Copper has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals in connection with the Property Option Agreement and the Option in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the continued operation of World Copper's business and its ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Company's projects, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future mineral prices, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of other planned activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including impacts on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298162

Source: World Copper Ltd.