Manufacturers Alliance: Manufacturers Leaders Are Pulling Ahead on AI: Here's What Sets Them Apart

New Manufacturers Alliance research identifies the traits distinguishing AI-first manufacturers from those stuck in pilot purgatory

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Manufacturing has shifted from AI experimentation to operational deployment with many firms experiencing faster success and higher returns on investment than projected. New research from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation, based on interviews with nearly 40 manufacturing leaders and data from more than 100 companies, identifies what sets the leaders apart.

While a subset of companies is embracing AI as a core operating principle, many organizations are still navigating a fragmented landscape of pilot programs and isolated use cases. Manufacturers that have made the most progress view AI as a catalyst for business transformation rather than a mere cost-cutting tool.

"Some manufacturers are winning the pilot game but losing the transformation race," said Stephen Gold, President and CEO of Manufacturers Alliance. "The companies pulling ahead aren't asking 'where can we use AI?' They're asking 'how do we rebuild our operations around it?'"

Key findings from "The Great Acceleration: Scaling AI from Tactical Pilots to Strategic Transformation":

Leading companies are reinforcing AI-forward operating models by investing in workforce upskilling, aligning leadership around a clear AI vision, and embedding AI capabilities across functions rather than isolating them within IT teams.

Preparing data for AI remains more difficult than expected, despite emerging solutions, including AI tools. 63% of manufacturers said their data required clean-up before starting pilots.

ROI is often difficult to measure, prompting companies to rethink traditional evaluation methods; in fact, 48% consider revenue growth as part of their ROI assessment.

Almost 40% of manufacturers report that leadership is proactively providing the budget and resources needed to move fast on AI implementation.

The pace of AI integration is increasingly shaped by workforce readiness rather than technology constraints. Only 10% of manufacturers cite employee resistance as a major barrier, while 78% are investing in AI upskilling programs.

Background :

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation interviewed approximately 40 manufacturing leaders and AI experts, complemented by survey data from more than 100 mid- to large-cap manufacturing companies. The 2026 findings build on the organization's 2024 report, and reflect both meaningful progress and ongoing friction points.

About Manufacturers Alliance?Foundation

Manufacturers Alliance?Foundation is the 501(c)(3) partner of Manufacturers Alliance. The Alliance Foundation?provides educational opportunities for?the manufacturing community and its stakeholders?through?insights, events, and tools for today's most?critical?business decisions. Learn more about the Alliance Foundation: ?manufacturersalliance.org/foundation.

About Manufacturers Alliance

Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. Learn more: manufacturersalliance.org.

Media contact

Kristin Graybill

news@manufacturersalliance.org

(703) 841-9000

SOURCE: Manufacturers Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/manufacturers-leaders-are-pulling-ahead-on-ai-heres-what-sets-th-1168450