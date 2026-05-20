Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and SEALSQ Announce Roadmap and Launch of Official Website for WISeRobot.ch, Integrating Human-Centric AI With Post-Quantum Security in Robotics

WISeKey and SEALSQ Announce Roadmap and Launch of Official Website for WISeRobot.ch, Integrating Human-Centric AI With Post-Quantum Security in Robotics

GENEVA, Switzerland - May 20, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey" or the "Company"), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, and its Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), today announced the launch of the WISeRobot.ch platform and its product roadmap for a next-generation human-centric AI robotics system secured with post-quantum cryptographic technology.

The launch marks a key step in WISeKey's strategy to embed quantum-resistant security directly into next-generation robotic systems, addressing emerging risks as quantum computing advances. WISeRobot.ch serves as the central hub for the WISeRobot ecosystem, outlining product capabilities, deployment use cases, partnership opportunities, and a multi-phase development roadmap. The platform integrates WISeKey's digital identity and cybersecurity expertise with SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductors and PKI infrastructure to enable trusted, secure human-machine interaction.

WISeRobot Stood Out at CNBC Davos as a Highlight of the Day (January 2026)

The announcement builds on WISeRobot's debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, where the platform was featured at CNBC Davos and at a SEALSQ-WISeKey roundtable. These demonstrations highlighted the system's ability to engage in natural human interaction while operating within a secure, identity-based framework.

At CNBC Davos, WISeRobot truly stood out as one of the highlights of the day. By interacting naturally with speakers and attendees, it quickly moved people from initial curiosity to genuine engagement. Participants asked questions, shared jokes, took photos, and began treating the robot less like a machine and more like a conversational partner.

What was most striking was the shift in energy and body language: hesitation gave way to smiles, laughter, and meaningful dialogue. WISeRobot became a catalyst for conversations around AI, trust, and the future, offering a tangible example of how human-centric AI can enhance human presence rather than replace it.

Watch WISeRobot in action at CNBC Davos: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/XsVQlcDtfTQ

At the Davos roundtable, WISeRobot was also used to support an initial Proof of Concept (P.O.C) integrating SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic technology into a live robotics environment. The demonstration illustrated secure digital identity, protected communications, and trusted machine-to-machine interactions in real time.

SEALSQ is currently advancing this work, focusing on embedding quantum-resistant algorithms and hardware-based roots of trust at the silicon, firmware, and system levels. The objective is to establish a security foundation for AI-driven and autonomous systems deployed in critical sectors such as government, healthcare, and smart infrastructure.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of WISeKey, noted, "As robotics and AI are rapidly becoming part of our critical infrastructure, ensuring long-term security is essential. By testing post-quantum technology in robotics and bringing this first P.O.C., our aim is to demonstrate how trust, security, and human-centric values can be embedded into intelligent machines from the very beginning."

WISeRobot.ch: A Dedicated Platform for the Future of Human-AI Collaboration

The WISeRobot roadmap includes continued development of conversational AI capabilities, expanded enterprise applications, and deeper integration of post-quantum security technologies.

WISeRobot.ch platform serves as the central hub for the WISeRobot ecosystem, providing information on product capabilities, deployment use cases, partnership opportunities, and the company's multi-phase technology roadmap. The platform reflects WISeKey's and SEALSQ's commitment to building AI that is not only intelligent and secure, but deeply aligned with human values and trust.

WISeRobot integrates WISeKey's decades of expertise in digital identity and cybersecurity with SEALSQ's state-of-the-art post-quantum semiconductors and PKI infrastructure, delivering a robot platform uniquely designed to earn genuine human trust, and withstand the cryptographic threats of the quantum era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively, "WISeKey," "our" or "us") and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey's anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey's plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey's ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey's filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.



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