Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Lunacal today announced the launch of its upgraded appointment scheduling experience for service businesses and expertise-led professionals, including coaches, trainers, professional service providers and local service businesses.

For years, service businesses have worked with a broken booking flow. The service is explained on one page. The calendar opens somewhere else. Payment happens through another link. Package balances, repeat bookings, get scattered across different tools.

Lunacal is bringing these pieces into one premium appointment scheduling experience.

The new launch turns the booking page into a complete paid booking flow. Clients can understand the service, choose a time, pay online, answer key questions, receive reminders, and return later through a client portal. They can also buy packages, one off sessions, classes, programs, and other digital products from the same experience.

This reflects a larger shift in appointment scheduling software that supports the full buying journey around a booking.

"Most scheduling tools still treat the booking page like a calendar with a form attached," said Pranshu Kacholia, Founder of Lunacal. "But for service businesses, that page often decides whether someone trusts you enough to pay. We wanted Lunacal to make that moment feel complete, premium, and commercially useful."

The Lunacal Service Scheduling Framework

The new Lunacal experience is built around a simple framework for how modern service businesses turn interest into paid bookings and repeat customers.

It focuses on four parts of the journey: confidence before booking, payment at the point of intent, clean operations after the booking, and continued engagement after the first session.

Buyer Confidence

Customers want to feel sure before paying for a service. This matters even more for coaching, wellness, training, and other expertise led businesses where trust plays a major role in the purchase decision.

Lunacal's scheduling page allows businesses to add service details, testimonials, videos, images, FAQs, and other context around the calendar.

This helps the booking page feel closer to a premium buying experience and less like a plain scheduling link.

"We initially started as a scheduling software for small businesses but later realised that the bigger gap in the market is in driving trust and commerce during the appointment scheduling process. Service businesses sell trust before they sell time," said Kacholia. "A client should be able to understand the service, see proof, feel confident, and book without being pushed across five different pages."

[Appointment scheduling Software are rapidly evolving in 2026]

Service Commerce

Service businesses are increasingly selling consultations, sessions, packages, classes, and programs online. The payment moment needs to feel native to the booking journey.

With Lunacal, clients can choose a time, pay upfront, buy packages, use coupons, and complete the booking in one flow.

For teams comparing appointment booking software, this is becoming one of the most important parts of the decision. A calendar alone cannot support the full flow when the business also needs payments, intake questions, package tracking, reminders, and follow ups.

Appointment Booking Operations

Every booking creates work behind the scenes.

Businesses need client details, calendar updates, confirmations, reminders, intake answers, rescheduling rules, and follow ups to happen cleanly.

Lunacal brings these operational pieces into the scheduling flow, helping teams manage bookings with less manual coordination and fewer missed details.

This is especially useful for businesses moving from a simple booking link to an online booking system with payment, where every paid session needs the right data, reminders, and customer record attached to it.

Customer Continuity

The first booking is rarely the full relationship.

A coach may sell a 6 session package.

A consultant may need clients to return for follow up calls.

A trainer may want customers to track remaining sessions without asking over text.

Lunacal's client portal is built for that ongoing relationship. Clients can return to see purchased packages, upcoming appointments, remaining sessions, and future booking options.

This helps service businesses keep customers engaged after payment and gives clients a cleaner way to come back.

"The real opportunity is what happens after the first booking," said Kacholia. "If someone buys a package, they should have a simple place to return, manage sessions, and continue the relationship. That is where appointment scheduling becomes part of customer engagement."

Appointment Scheduling Is Becoming a Buying System

The launch reflects a larger shift in how service businesses sell online.

Customers already expect a polished ecommerce like experience when they buy products online. Service businesses now need the same level of clarity, payment flow, client management, and follow up around the moment someone books.

That is why more businesses are looking for booking software with payment that can support revenue, operations, and customer experience in the same flow.

Lunacal is building for that moment.

The company believes appointment scheduling software is moving from a simple calendar utility to a full buying system for modern service businesses.

About Lunacal

Lunacal is AI powered appointment scheduling software built for businesses where every booking is tied to revenue, trust, and customer experience. The platform combines premium booking pages, online payments, multi session packages, client portals, workflows, and calendar automation in one scheduling system. Rated 4.9/5 on G2, Lunacal is one of the highest rated scheduling tools for businesses that need more than a basic calendar link. Lunacal's vision is to turn appointment scheduling into a complete buying and customer engagement layer for modern service businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297787

Source: NewWay Software