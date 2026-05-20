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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Zithara Technologies Pvt Ltd.: Zithara.AI Forays into Australia

Onboards 'Ernesto Buono Fine Jewellery' as the first customer in Australia

Unveils World's First AI Native CRM + CDP + Marketing Automation Stack for Consumer-Focused Businesses; Integrates Meta & Google for Closed Loop Attribution

SYDNEY, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zithara.AI, an AI first consumer intelligence platform build for B2C Brands (Retail, D2C, real-estate, automobile, consumer internet etc.) announced its strategic entry into the Australian market with the onboarding of Ernesto Buono Fine Jewellery , as its first customer in the region. The expansion also marks the launch of Zithara.AI's unified AI stack combining CRM, Customer Data Platform (CDP), marketing automation, conversational AI, omnichannel communication and online reputation management into a single platform built specifically for consumer focused businesses.

As part of the partnership, Ernesto Buono Fine Jewellery will deploy Zithara.AI's AI native CRM platform to unify customer journeys across consultations, WhatsApp conversations, social media interactions, Google reviews and digital campaigns into a single intelligence layer.

Zithara.AI also unveiled proprietary Meta and Google integrations enabling closed loop attribution for offline retail businesses. The platform helps brands connect digital engagement and advertising spends directly with in store visits, customer conversations and purchases, allowing retailers to measure business impact and return on ad spend (ROAS) more effectively.

Varun Kashyap, Founder, Zithara.AI, said, "We are excited to enter the Australian market with Ernesto Buono Fine Jewellery as our first customer in the region. Luxury retail is built on relationships and personalised experiences, and our platform is designed to help brands unify every customer touchpoint into one intelligent ecosystem."

Sridevi Reddy, Co founder, Zithara.AI, added, "Australia is a strategic market for us as retailers increasingly look for measurable marketing outcomes and stronger customer engagement. Through this expansion, we aim to help consumer brands bridge the gap between online engagement and offline retail experiences while improving customer retention and repeat purchases."

Zithara.AI currently supports more than 500 retailers across India and Southeast Asia, with businesses reporting significant improvements in customer retention, repeat purchases and customer lifetime value.

About Zithara.AI

Zithara.AI, founded in 2021 by Sridevi Reddy and Varun Kashyap. It is the world's first AI-native CRM + CDP + marketing automation platform built specifically for consumer-focused businesses that operate across offline and online channels. The platform unifies lead management, customer intelligence, voice analytics, omnichannel communication and online reputation management into a single intelligence layer. Zithara.AI operates on a subscription-based SaaS model accessible to single-store businesses and scalable to multinational chains.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984046/Zithara_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zitharaai-forays-into-australia-302777154.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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