Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that materials related to its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), scheduled to be held on June 23, 2026 at 10:00am Mountain Time, are now available on the Company's website at https://petrotalcorp.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/ and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The AGM materials include the Notice and Access Notification for the Annual General Meeting, Management Information Circular, and form of proxy. Shareholders are encouraged to review these materials and vote their shares prior to the proxy deadline of June 19, 2026, at 10:00am Mountain Time.

The Company wishes to advise that early printed versions of the Management Information Circular contained an incorrect record date. The correct record date for the AGM is May 8, 2026, which is reflected in the materials posted on the Company's website and on SEDAR+. Shareholders who received a mailed copy are encouraged to refer to the online version for accurate information.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretana Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders. For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca, or below:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298108

Source: PetroTal Corp.