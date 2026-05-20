A research project led by Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has demonstrated that vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) can significantly reduce strain on power grids. The concept is particularly relevant for the logistics sector, where trucks require large amounts of electricity for cooling, heating and auxiliary systems, while also offering extensive roof space for PV integration. Germany A research project led by Germany Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) has demonstrated that integrating photovoltaics into vehicle roofs, hoods and side panels ...

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