The U.S. solar industry tracks billions in new factory investments, but upstream bottlenecks and strict trade enforcement mean active factory production continues to trail behind headline numbers. Solar Energy Industries Association organized the American Solar and Storage Manufacturing Expo on Capitol Hill, which brought manufacturers together to highlight $43.1 billion in announced domestic manufacturing investments since 2022. USA The domestic solar manufacturing landscape is split between soaring policy milestones and tough operational realities. The Solar Energy Industries Association organized ...

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