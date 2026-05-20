Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) is further strengthening its positions in Asia with today's announcement of the acquisition of SRS Power Engineering in Malaysia, a specialist in low- and medium-voltage power protection solutions, primarily serving datacenters and industrial applications.

Based in Selangor, the company employs more than 280 people and generates annual revenue of around €90 million.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This additional transaction further strengthens our positions in Asia, particularly in Malaysia following last year's acquisition of Linkk Busway Systems, and enables Legrand to offer a local, dedicated solution for critical power supply in datacenters.

The number of acquisitions announced this year now stands at five, all focused on energy transition and datacenters, which accounted for nearly half of our revenue at the end of 2025. Taken together, these transactions represent approximately €370 million in additional annual revenue and illustrate the continued execution of our 2030 strategic roadmap."

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Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2026

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ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

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Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Ronan MARC (Legrand) +33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA) +33 6 77 20 71 11 lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com