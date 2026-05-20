Two new capabilities give multi-site manufacturers standardized workflows, traceable records, and automated reporting across every plant.

Today, Factbird is announcing two major additions to its manufacturing intelligence platform: Quality Compliance and Factbird Reports.

Both address a problem that compounds as manufacturers grow. More sites mean more variation in how work gets done. More regulation means more documentation pressure on frontline teams. And more data, when fragmented across systems, often slows decisions rather than speeding them up. Solving this has traditionally meant large IT projects and months of deployment.

"Enterprise manufacturers shouldn't have to choose between capability and simplicity," said Mogens Arne Hansen, Chief Technology and Product Officerat Factbird. "With Quality Compliance and Reports, you can have standardized, audit-ready operations and automated performance reporting across every site, deployed in days, used by the people on the floor."

Quality Compliance: standardized, compliant operations across every site

Regulated manufacturers in food and beverage, pharma, and medical devices face a growing documentation burden. Audit preparation is reactive, quality deviations go undetected, and the same compliance gaps appear at every site, multiplied.

Quality Compliance closes that gap by digitalizing shopfloor quality documentation in support of regulatory frameworks, including FDA 21 CFR Part 11. Key capabilities cover electronic signatures linked to individual users, time-stamped audit trails generated automatically, access controls limiting sign-off to authorized personnel, and an AI Activity Creator that converts existing paper forms into structured digital workflows in minutes.

Because it is built into the Factbird platform rather than deployed as a separate system, there are no new integrations, no separate vendor, and no lengthy validation project required to get started.

Reports: the right data, for the right role, at the right time

For many manufacturers, data is not the problem. What they struggle with is that their data is fragmented, slow to reach the people who need it, and too complex to use without specialist tools. When compounded across multiple sites, they face a greater risk of making decisions based on inconsistent numbers.

Factbird Reports is built natively on live production data from the shop floor. It gives every role in the organization automated and immediate access to standardized production performance, without needing to involve BI tools, IT experts, or manual reporting work.

Key capabilities include a no-code Report Builder, scheduled email distribution at any cadence, and multi-site reporting with standardized KPIs so performance can be benchmarked consistently across plants. Shift leaders see what happened during a shift the moment it ends; plant managers can easily review trends without pulling a spreadsheet, and leadership receives a cross-site summary that is auto-delivered, ready to be acted on.

Availability

Quality Compliance is available now in Factbird's Connected Operations App. Reports is available from 20 May 2026 in the Factbird Production Insights App. For more information, visit www.factbird.com.

About Factbird

Factbird is a manufacturing intelligence suite that turns real-time production data into actionable insights, helping manufacturers reduce waste and improve efficiency. Since 2016, manufacturers worldwide have used Factbird to drive continuous improvement, with deployments across 40 countries and offices in Denmark, the US, and Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519416034/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

North America

Katie Glosson, Regional Marketing Manager

Email: kagl@factbird.com

Phone: +1 862 406 4224

Europe

Sophie Klinger, Regional Marketing Manager

Email: sokl@factbird.com

Phone: +45 93 80 78 60