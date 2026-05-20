Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces announces the signing of a partnership with Norée Construction, a major player in western France in the fields of structural work, civil engineering, and the construction of aquatic facilities.

Founded in 1991 and based in the Côtes-d'Armor region, Norée Construction has become a recognised leader in structural work in western France. Historically specialising in agricultural buildings, the company has diversified into industrial sectors, wastewater treatment plants, and aquatic facilities (outdoor swimming pools and water parks). Thanks to its technical expertise, hands-on experience, and ability to manage complex projects, Norée Construction has been supporting public and private clients for over 35 years with a constant focus on quality, reliability, and meeting deadlines.

Recognizing the transformations occurring in the construction sector, Norée Construction has grounded its growth in a commitment to continuous improvement, balancing the technical performance of its projects with resource optimization and a reduction in the environmental footprint of its operations. The partnership established with Hoffmann Green is fully aligned with this approach and reflects the company's commitment to accelerating the integration of low-carbon construction solutions into its projects, without compromising its high-quality standards. This ambition is already becoming a reality through several ongoing projects that incorporate Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement in agricultural building construction sites in Brittany.

Through this agreement, Hoffmann Green continues to accelerate its commercial expansion by partnering with leading regional companies that have a strong local presence. This partnership strengthens its position in diverse and highly technical markets, including agricultural buildings, industrial infrastructure, civil engineering projects, wastewater treatment plants, and aquatic facilities, where the performance, sustainability, and very low carbon footprint of Hoffmann Green's solutions provide a key differentiating advantage.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The signing of this partnership with Norée Construction supports the rollout of our business strategy among leading regional players. This collaboration demonstrates the effectiveness of our 0% clinker solutions in providing tangible support for the environmental transformation of the construction sector across a wide range of industries, without compromising on performance or the quality of execution."

Cyril SOYER, Managing Director of Norée Construction, added: "Hoffmann Green now offers innovative, ready-to-use technology that fully addresses the environmental challenges facing our industry. This partnership reflects our commitment to integrating more sustainable solutions while maintaining the high technical standards our customers expect."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT NOREE CONSTRUCTION

Norée Construction is a Brittany-based company specializing in reinforced concrete structures and structural work. Based in Hillion, in the Côtes-d'Armor department, the company has been working for over 35 years with public and private sector clients in western France on a wide range of projects, from agricultural structures (slurry storage, circular pits, livestock barns, and anaerobic digestion units) to industrial facilities (warehouses, storage units, offices) as well as specialized facilities such as outdoor swimming pools and water parks.

With recognized technical expertise and a strong on-the-ground presence, Norée Construction has built its reputation on the values of reliability, commitment, and quality of workmanship. The company relies on the expertise of its teams, the responsiveness of its organization, and its ability to manage demanding projects to build lasting relationships with its partners.

Committed to its regional roots, Norée Construction prioritizes a hands-on approach and tailored support at every stage of operations. Aware of the challenges facing the construction sector, the company also engages in ongoing reflection on the performance of its structures, resource optimization, and reducing the environmental impact of its activities.

For more information: https://www.noree.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519782969/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr