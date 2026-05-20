Doosan Robotics Strengthens European Presence with Expanded Frankfurt Branch

New office enhances localized sales, service, training, and customer support capabilities across Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics announced that it has opened an expanded European branch in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its efforts to accelerate business growth across the region. The opening ceremony, held on May 19, was attended by approximately 200 guests, including key European partners, existing and prospective customers, robotics associations, and local media.

In 2024, Doosan Robotics established its European branch and built partnerships with system integrators and distributors in key European markets, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The expanded Frankfurt branch marks the next step in Doosan Robotics' European growth strategy. It strengthens local service and training infrastructure while adding new functions for robotics solution demonstrations and application development.

To support faster local response, Doosan Robotics Europe is enhancing its local repair and service capabilities by expanding support to include individual component replacement. The company maintains a local inventory of service parts and repair equipment to improve customer response times. In the event of robot issues at a customer site, replacement robots can be deployed immediately to minimize operational downtime and quickly address customer concerns.

Training programs are also being localized and expanded to more directly support customers and system integrators. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses will be offered at least twice a month. The company will also introduce a new "Live Repair" training program, allowing participants to disassemble and repair actual products. Through this initiative, Doosan Robotics Europe aims to enhance hands-on technical skills in the field, improve training satisfaction, and build stronger long-term customer relationships.

At the opening ceremony, Doosan Robotics Europe showcased several commercialized robot solutions, including palletizing, which arranges and stacks items on pallets; machine tending, which loads workpieces and unloads finished parts; AI vision-based pick and place; and a cocktail-making solution.

To give customers ongoing access to robotic solutions, Doosan Robotics Europe operates a showroom where potential customers can experience them firsthand, further strengthening its sales capabilities in the European market. The company will also establish an Application Center where customers can work directly with engineers from the European branch to develop customized robot solutions.

"The expanded Frankfurt branch gives us a stronger platform to serve customers and partners across Europe with greater speed, proximity, and technical support," said Inwon Park, President of Doosan Robotics. "Beyond supplying products, we will continue to strengthen our brand trust and business competitiveness in the European market by building a locally integrated service and training infrastructure."

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics is a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, delivering cutting-edge AI robotics to 45 countries worldwide. Renowned for world-class safety and performance, Doosan Robotics serves blue-chip customers across various industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, logistics, and energy. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com.

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