Comviva recognized in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms

NEW DELHI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms, with its payment platforms - comprising of mobiquity Pay and mobiquity One.

In Comviva's view, this inclusion in the Market Guide reflects its capabilities in addressing these emerging requirements. Its mobiquity Pay solution supports digital wallet creation and management, enabling enterprises to offer diverse and localized payment experiences. mobiquity One incorporates AI-driven embedded payments capabilities for digital merchants. It offers optimized transaction routing, a robust customer experience layer, and closed loop wallet capabilities, helping enterprises reduce costs and improve payment conversion outcomes.

Commenting on the recognition, Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva, said, "The digital commerce payments landscape is undergoing a structural shift, driven by the need for intelligent, interoperable, and scalable platforms. We feel being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide reflects the growing relevance of mobile money and emergence of embedded payments in enabling enterprises to navigate increasing complexity while delivering seamless customer experiences."

The Market Guide also states no one digital commerce payment platform offers payment services in every geography. As merchants expand their business globally, they are often forced to use the services of multiple payment vendors resulting in complexity and cost inefficiency caused by having to work with multiple payment vendors.

The emergence of agentic commerce and stablecoins is changing the traditional digital commerce payment experience. Digital commerce leaders responsible for online and mobile payments should use this Market Guide to understand this complex, rapidly evolving market, as well as the related vendor platform landscape.

Built for the next era of digital payments, Comviva's fintech platforms deliver AI-led, cloud-native experiences that are secure, scalable, and frictionless across a diverse financial ecosystem. At scale, these platforms process over 7.5 billion transactions annually, handling more than USD 400 billion in total value, with daily transaction throughput exceeding USD 1 billion and serving over 500 million users across 55+ countries.

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms, Debbie Buckland, Peter Ryan, 12 January 2026.

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