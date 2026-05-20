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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
163 Leser
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BLUETTI Wins Innovation Award at Poland Electronics Show 2026 for Its Smart Integrated Balcony Solar Solution

WARSAW, Poland, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2026, BLUETTI showcased its one-stop energy solutions portfolio, spanning portable power stations, residential energy storage, and C&I energy storage solutions, at Electronics Show 2026 in Warsaw, one of the most influential consumer electronics and technology trade shows in Central and Eastern Europe.

BLUETTI Balco Series (Balco 260, Balco 500, and Balco Transfer Hub) received the Innovation Award at the event. This award recognizes innovative technologies and solutions with breakthrough potential in the industry. It's the first time BLUETTI has showcased the Balco Series offline to the local public, generating strong interest among local users, distributors, and industry professionals.

One of the innovations of Balco Series lies in the Smart Wireless Interconnected System. Through BLUETTI Space, up to six Balco Series units can be connected wirelessly via Wi-Fi, through electrical circuit of the household. Balco 260 supports connecting up to five BC 260 expansion batteries enabling up to 15kWh of total capacity. Furthermore, Balco Series works smoothly with BLUETTI's Smart Meter and external platforms such as Shelly, Everhome, and smart home systems including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Home Assistant.

BLUETTI also greatly reduces the entry threshold. Balco 260 and Balco 500 integrate MPPT controllers, micro-inverters, batteries, and safety modules into a streamlined unit. Coupled with BLUETTI's magnetic wired Smart S Meter, the system enables plug-and-play installation. To maximize the value of existing devices, Balco Transfer Hub also helps users turn their portable power stations (including all BLUETTI and third-party products) into a grid-connected balcony PV system.

The Balco Series received the Innovation Award for its smart integrated balcony solar solution. This achievement is not only a strong endorsement of BLUETTI's technical expertise, but also a testament to the growing trend toward flexible, scenario-driven, and intelligent home energy solutions across Europe.

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries. Learn more at: https://bluetti.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984051/20260520000524_99_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-wins-innovation-award-at-poland-electronics-show-2026-for-its-smart-integrated-balcony-solar-solution-302777119.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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