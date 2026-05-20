SAAB AB: Saab receives Carl-Gustaf order from Lithuania

Saab has received an order from Lithuania for the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon and training equipment. The order value is SEK 460 million with deliveries planned 2026-2029.



The order is part of a newly signed contract between Saab and Lithuania, which allows for potential options collectively valued up to a total of SEK 640 million. The agreement is valid for ten years and includes Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons, sub-calibre adapters for the use of training ammunition and Carl-Gustaf Outdoor Trainers. The agreement also includes cooperation with the Lithuanian defence industry in accordance with Lithuanian regulations.

"We are proud to continue providing the Lithuanian forces with the highly effective capabilities of the Carl-Gustaf weapon together with our training equipment, enabling the soldiers to prepare for and carry out their missions safely and with confidence," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

The Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle is a man-portable, multi-role weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to safely and effectively deal with multiple challenges on the modern battlefield. Adaptable and flexible, the system is constantly evolving to meet user and market needs. The Carl-Gustaf training systems enable advanced and collective skills training, allowing forces to prepare for a wide range of scenarios.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.