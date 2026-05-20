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WKN: A2PT5Z | ISIN: FI4000391487 | Ticker-Symbol: DS9
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:01
14,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,20015,45010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
40 Leser
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Relais Group Oyj: Relais Group updates its strategy for 2026-2028 and provides new financial targets

Relais Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 20 May 2026 at 08:30 am EEST

As previously announced, Relais Group has undergone a strategic review following the completion of its previous strategy period at the end of 2025. Relais Group's Board of Directors has today approved the group's updated strategy, along with new financial targets and updated dividend policy.

Relais Group's strategy for 2026-2028 - Turning growth into returns

Relais acquires and develops leaders in the European vehicle aftermarket. The group operates through three distinct business areas: Commercial Vehicle Services, Products and Solutions, and Technical Wholesale. The group creates long-term shareholder value by combining niche focus, decentralized execution and active capital allocation.

The strategy and its execution are based on three cornerstones:

  • Local entrepreneurship - Decentralized model preserving local leadership and accountability
  • Focused M&A - Pursue selective, value-accretive opportunities with discipline
  • Disciplined capital allocation - Actively reallocate capital to maximize returns on capital employed

The execution of the strategy is divided into:

  • Building the foundation for the next wave of profit growth
  • Improving the quality of growth
  • Scaling with capital efficiency

During the previous strategy period, Relais has built a strong platform through M&A-driven expansion. In the strategy period 2026-2028, Relais will focus on converting that platform into maintaining strong EBITA growth and with increased focus on return on capital. This focus is reflected in the financial targets, which emphasize financial discipline and efficiency as a balancing factor to EBITA growth.

Financial targets and dividend policy

The Board of Directors of Relais Group has adopted the following long-term financial targets:

  • Double-digit EBITA growth rate annually, on average over a business cycle
  • Return on capital employed (ROCE) above 13%

Relais Group's dividend policy is to target annual dividends of 30 percent of the fully diluted earnings per share of the Group, on average over a business cycle.

In proposing the dividend, the Group's equity, acquisition opportunities and related financing needs, liquidity position, long-term financing and investment needs, growth plans, applicable legal requirements, the Groups solvency and other factors considered relevant to the Board of Directors are taken into account.

Capital Markets Day

Relais Group will host a Capital Markets Day today on 20 May 2026 from 2:00 pm to approximately 4:00 pm EEST in Helsinki. CEO Christian Gebauer and other members of the management team will present the updated strategy and priorities in 2026 as well as long-term financial targets. In the event, the company will also provide more information about its three business units, their market position and their growth drivers. The event will be held in English.

Registration for the event is available via this link: https://relais.events.inderes.com/2026-cmd/register. The same link can also be used to follow the webcast in real time. A recording of the event and the presentation materials will be available on Relais Group's website at https://relais.fi/en/investors/materials/capital-markets-day-2026/ after the event.

Further information:

Christian Gebauer, President & CEO
Phone: +358 10 5085 800
Email: christian.gebauer@relais.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a serial acquirer focused on the vehicle aftermarket in Europe. The Group creates value by identifying, acquiring and developing leading businesses with strong cash flows, clear niche positions and long-term growth potential.

Our net sales in 2025 were EUR 383.4 (2024: 322.6) million. In 2025 we made eight acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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