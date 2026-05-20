Trifork Group AG: &money reports 100% revenue growth, DKK 10M net profit, and targets 1M+ meetings in 2026

Switzerland, 20 May 2026

Trifork Group AG

Press Release

&money reports 100% revenue growth, DKK 10M net profit, and targets 1M+ meetings in 2026 , ,

&money, the Denmark-based advisory technology company founded by Trifork together with Nykredit, Spar Nord and Arbejdernes Landsbank (now AL Sydbank), today announced its 2025 results, reporting approximately 100% revenue growth and a DKK 10 million net profit. The growth was driven by rising demand for AI-powered advisory solutions across the Danish financial sector.

During 2025, the company onboarded 14 new financial institutions and continued expanding the adoption of both &money Engage and Young Money. The company is onboarding 16 new banks during 2026. All of these companies will be using Young Money, its financial education platform designed to help children and teenagers build healthy financial habits while strengthening long-term customer engagement for banks.

&money also introduced the newest version of &money Engage, its AI-powered advisory platform supporting advisors before, during and after customer interactions. Previously known as Financial Meeting Platform, the solution has evolved into a broader platform designed to optimize advisory workflows, support compliance in real time, and improve customer interactions through AI-supported guidance and automation. The platform is expected to reach 1 million facilitated customer meetings in 2026.

"&money Engage is built to help advisors create better customer interactions while reducing complexity and supporting compliance in real time," said Torsten Terp, CEO of &money. "We are seeing strong demand from financial institutions looking to modernise advisory workflows and create more value in every customer interaction."

&money Engage is currently deployed across 14 Danish banks, with adoption and activity continuing to grow. The platform supports the full advisory workflow through five connected modules covering scheduling, preparation, customer presentations, live AI-supported advisory assistance, and automated follow-up.

Casper Kidmose, FVP Digital Banking Nykredit added: "At Nykredit, &money Engage has already helped save a significant number of advisor hours by simplifying workflows and reducing administrative complexity. That allows advisors to spend more time creating value for customers, and we see strong potential in the continued development of the platform."

Mike Cottle, Head of Business Development and Marketing AL-Sydbank: "We see that Young Money plays an important role for our customers who are families with children. The platform helps create engagement from an early age while promoting healthy financial habits, making it valuable both from a customer perspective and as part of our broader social responsibility as a bank."

Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork, said:"The momentum &money has created in such a short time is remarkable. We see a rapidly growing market for AI-powered advisory platforms, and &money is strongly positioned to take a leading role in this space."

Looking ahead in 2026, &money expects continued growth across both &money Engage and Young Money as demand for AI-supported advisory workflows continues to accelerate across the financial sector in the Nordics.

About &money

&money is a Danish fintech company building digital solutions for the financial sector. Our products - &money Engage, an intelligent customer engagement platform covering the full advisory meeting lifecycle (Schedule, Prepare, Present, Assist and Act), and Young Money, a white-label financial literacy universe for children and young people - help financial institutions deliver relevant, personal, and measurable customer interactions. Headquartered in Copenhagen and co-owned by Trifork and 2 Danish banks. Learn more at andmoney.dk.

About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

Media assets:

Portrait Torsten Terp

https://trifork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Torsten-Terp-andmoney-scaled.jpg

&money logo:

https://trifork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/andmoney-dark-logo.svg

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Torsten Terp, Ceo and Co-Founder &Money, tte@andmoney.dk

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, mki@trifork.com, +45 31 53 65 79



Investors:

Frederik Svanholm, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

This is a press release issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder), or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.