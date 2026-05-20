At CamundaCon, Camunda introduces an intelligence layer that discovers, re-engineers, and continuously improves enterprise processes

Camunda today announced ProcessOS, a new intelligence layer for its agentic orchestration platform. The announcement was made at the annual CamundaCon, the largest global agentic orchestration conference, in front of 1,200 enterprise leaders and technologists from 25 countries.

The Great Process Re-Engineering

AI adoption in enterprise operations has stalled at the level of task assistance recommendations, AI-assisted search, chatbots not truly empowered to act. Companies that want to lead in the decade ahead must go one level deeper: rethinking which tasks should be performed and who should perform them agents or humans. Just bolting AI onto legacy processes compounds technical and organizational debt, adding complexity, fragility, and cost. AI-first process transformation must work backwards from outcomes, not forward from current reality.

"Every process in your enterprise is legacy it was designed for a world where AI did not exist. This is why we are now entering the decade of 'the great re-engineering': every company will reinvent itself or die. The constraint is not access to AI but knowing where it belongs in your business and redesigning your operations and enterprise architecture around it." Jakob Freund, CEO, Camunda

Introducing ProcessOS

ProcessOS adds an AI-powered intelligence layer to Camunda's battle-tested agentic orchestration platform, which processes millions of concurrent workflow instances daily for some of the world's largest enterprises.

Discover existing business processes from existing knowledge and operational data.

Re-engineer legacy processes to leverage AI strategically and rethink how the process should work in an AI-first world, based on defined outcomes.

Continuously improve processes against key performance indicators.

ProcessOS uses the latest advances in agentic software development to generate and modify full process-based solutions including agentic processes, integrations, data mapping, agent prompts, decisions, and UI forms drawing on a growing catalog of extensions on Camunda marketplace.

"The same shift that is happening to software development is coming for business operations. Developers used to write every line of code. Now AI writes more and more of it. Business processes are next. In ProcessOS, you describe the desired outcome in natural language, and then ProcessOS creates the process, deploys it, and continuously optimizes it based on the business outcomes you defined." Daniel Meyer, CTO, Camunda

ProcessOS maintains a knowledge base and catalog of design patterns, integrations, policies, and procedures that compounds as organizations bring more processes onto the platform. It learns what worked and what didn't, building an increasingly precise understanding of how a specific enterprise operates.

Built for enterprise deployment, ProcessOS ensures full governance and control:

Verification by design: visual process models clearly show which steps are performed by AI, under which conditions, and which steps involve humans

Human in the loop for any change: every process modification is reviewed and approved by humans before it reaches production

Re-use and learning built in: ProcessOS prioritizes approved process patterns and connectors, improving with each human feedback loop

ProcessOS is designed to work with existing enterprise stacks (ERP, CRM, core banking, claims systems) as an open orchestration and intelligence layer, not a replacement.

Supporting Quotes

Customer: Barclays

"ProcessOS tackles the real reason AI adoption stalls in large enterprises: we can't build tomorrow's processes using only what we know today. Transformation starts with a bold vision of the future and ProcessOS turns that vision into a practical path forward. We're excited to collaborate with Camunda to bring this innovation to life." - Lily Wang, Managing Director, Barclays

Analyst: Forrester

"GenAI has pushed the boundaries of automatable processes, and APO (Adaptive Process Orchestration) is an evolutionary step toward the promise of autonomous business operations. This market is evolving toward AI-first agentic approaches that blend AI with deterministic workflows while vendors consolidate tools into orchestration backbones emphasizing governance, observability, and hybrid human-in-the-loop execution." The Adaptive Process Orchestration Software Landscape, Q2 2026, by Dr. Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst, Forrester1

Availability

ProcessOS is available in closed beta for selected enterprises beginning today. Organizations can register their interest to participate at camunda.com/process-os.

ProcessOS runs natively on AWS, with deep integration into Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore for foundation models, agent memory, identity, and gateway services. Camunda is available on AWS Marketplace with production-ready reference architectures for Amazon EKS, ECS, and EC2. Camunda's partnership with AWS was recognized with the Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year award at the AWS Partner Summit in Hamburg on May 19, 2026.

Additional information

Download images of ProcessOS: ProcessOS images

Read Jakob's blog article about the great re-engineering here

Join Camunda's webinar "The Great Process Re-Engineering: Inside ProcessOS and the AI-First Enterprise" on June 24, 2 pm EDT (US time zone) and June 25, 1 pm CEST (European time zone)

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 700 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. For more information, visit camunda.com.

1 Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

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