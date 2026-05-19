Prevas AB: Information from the Prevas Annual General Meeting 2026

Prevas AB's Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Prevas' headquarters in Västerås, Sweden. The Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee, as set out in the previously published notice convening the Meeting.

The following main resolutions were passed at the General Meeting:

The income statements and balance sheets of the Parent Company and the Group were adopted, and the CEO and the members of the Board of Directors were discharged from liability for the 2025 financial year.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 4 per share for the 2025 financial year. The record date for the dividend was set to May 21, 2026, and the dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear Sweden AB on May 26, 2026.

In accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven members elected by the Meeting. The Meeting resolved to re-elect Board members Johan Strid, Christer Parkegren, Pia Sandvik, Ebba Fåhraeus, Robert Demark, Christer Wallberg and Magnus Lundin. Christer Parkegren was re-elected Chairman of the Board. The Meeting also resolved to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, with Jens Bertling appointed as the new auditor in charge.

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that remuneration to the Board of Directors, for the coming term of office, shall be paid with SEK 500,000 to the Chair of the Board and with SEK 250,000 to each of the other ordinary members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting and who are not employees of the company. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with invoices approved by the company.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting approved the remuneration report.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to decide on a new issue of a maximum of 1,288,523 Class B shares, corresponding to approximately 10 percent of the total number of shares in the Company at the time of the Meeting. The share issue may be carried out with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, by contribution in kind or set-off, or otherwise subject to conditions.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting further resolved to authorize the Board, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to decide on acquisitions and transfers of the Company's own Class B shares. Acquisitions may be made so that the Company's holding of its own shares after the acquisition amounts to no more than ten percent of all shares in the Company. Transfers of own shares may be made of no more than the total number of shares held by the Company at any given time.

The notice convening the Annual General Meeting and the proposed resolutions are available at: https://www.prevas.com/general-meeting.

For more information, contact

Helena Burström, CFO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 72 201 11 14, E-mail: helena.burstrom@prevas.se

Helena Lundin, Head of Communication & Sustainability, Mobile: +46 70 608 75 55, E-mail: helena.lundin@prevas.se

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With strong technical expertise, business understanding, and advanced capabilities in data and AI, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.