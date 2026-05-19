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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 19:15 Uhr
19 Leser
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Upsales Technology AB: The board of Upsales Technology AB (publ) has resolved on a record date for the dividend of shares in Aira

The Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2026, of Upsales Technology AB (publ) ("Upsales" or the "Company") resolved that all shares in the wholly owned subsidiary AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) ("Aira") be distributed to shareholders, whereby one (1) share in Upsales entitles the holder to one (1) share in Aira, enabling a separate listing of Aira on a suitable listing venue.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to determine the record date. The Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the dividend is May 22, 2026. The last day of trading in Upsales shares including the right to receive shares in Aira is May 20, 2026. As of May 21, 2026, Upsales shares will be traded without the right to receive shares in Aira. In addition to being registered as a shareholder in Upsales on the record date for the dividend, shareholders do not need to take any action to receive shares in Aira.

A company description for the admission to trading of Aira's shares on a suitable listing venue is planned to be published before the end of Q2 2026. The first day of trading for Aira is planned to take place before the end of Q2 2026.

Further information

All financial reports are available at www.upsales.com

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO
Kristina Fridheimer, CFO

IR contact:
ir@upsales.com
+46 70-261 84 05

About Upsales

Upsales is a Stockholm-based software company on a mission to build the leading AI platform for B2B revenue growth. With best-in-class data and proprietary AI agents, Upsales helps companies accelerate profitable growth. In the last two decades, the company has built a track record of organic, profitable growth. Upsales is a net cash company with zero debt and strong cash flows. Its scalable business model is powered by over 90% recurring subscription revenue. Upsales serves customers in 10 countries, with the majority of its customer base in Sweden. The company is 44% founder- and management-owned, with institutional shareholders including Danske Invest, Nordea Funds, Herald Investment Management, and Schroders.

Upsales Technology AB (publ) is a public company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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