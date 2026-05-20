Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together own approximately 6% of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. ("Nippon Express" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

Elliott's investment in Nippon Express reflects our belief in the fundamental strength of the Company's business as the leading freight forwarder in Japan. Despite its dominant position and strong competitive advantage, Nippon Express is deeply undervalued relative to its peers. Closing the gap to Nippon Express' intrinsic value will require bold and ambitious steps which should include: a pause and re-evaluation of the current M&A strategy, the introduction of measures to increase profitability and right sizing the balance sheet to improve capital efficiency. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with Nippon Express to unlock its full value for all shareholders.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo

Brett Wallbutton

Ashton Consulting

T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220

b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

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