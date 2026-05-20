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WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 08:59
26,400 Euro
+0,76 % +0,200
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,40026,80009:48
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 09:18 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together own approximately 6% of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. ("Nippon Express" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

Elliott's investment in Nippon Express reflects our belief in the fundamental strength of the Company's business as the leading freight forwarder in Japan. Despite its dominant position and strong competitive advantage, Nippon Express is deeply undervalued relative to its peers. Closing the gap to Nippon Express' intrinsic value will require bold and ambitious steps which should include: a pause and re-evaluation of the current M&A strategy, the introduction of measures to increase profitability and right sizing the balance sheet to improve capital efficiency. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with Nippon Express to unlock its full value for all shareholders.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/Elliott_WhiteText_Green_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-management-statement-on-nippon-express-holdings-inc-302777304.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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