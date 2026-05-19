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WKN: A3DNSU | ISIN: CA67059R1091 | Ticker-Symbol: J90
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 18:31
0,392 Euro
-4,39 % -0,018
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,3950,43011:13
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
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NurExone Biologic Inc: NurExone Receives Notice of Patent Grant in South Korea Covering ExoPTEN Technology

TORONTO, Ontario and HAIFA, Israel, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, today announced that the Korean Ministry of Intellectual Property ("MOIP") has issued a Notice of Patent Grant for a patent application covering ExoPTEN, the Company's lead therapeutic candidate.

The patent application covers key aspects of ExoPTEN, including the use of exosomes as a natural drug delivery system to carry PTEN-targeted therapeutic cargo for the treatment of nerve injury.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, commented: "This Notice of Patent Grant in South Korea further strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio and supports the advancement of ExoPTEN towards clinical development and commercialization. ExoPTEN is central to our drug-development strategy targeting significant unmet needs, including spinal cord injury and optic nerve damage."

The Korean patent further strengthens NurExone's expanding international ExoPTEN patent portfolio, which already includes granted patents in the United States, Japan, Israel, and Russia, as well as pending applications across multiple jurisdictions, including the European Union, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel (Continuation of IL277605), and Thailand.

Separately, NurExone's broader patent portfolio includes granted patents in markets including Australia, the United States and Israel covering extracellular vesicle (EV) production technologies. Together, these patent families reflect the Company's strategy to protect multiple layers of its exosome platform, from its lead therapeutic candidate to production technologies intended to support scalable development and future commercialization of the Company's platform.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company's roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: +972-52-4803034
Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC
Investor and Media Relations - United States
215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905
New York, NY 10003
Phone: 212-845-4200
Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter
Investor Relations - Germany
Phone: +49-69-1532-5857
Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward- looking information" and "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward- looking statements"). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "should" and similar expressions.

Forward- looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: (i) the expected scope, timing and effect of the Korean Ministry of Intellectual Property Notice of Patent Grant and the Company's ability to obtain and maintain patent protection in South Korea (including completion of any required formalities and payment of applicable fees); (ii) the Company's strategy and plans to protect and expand its intellectual property portfolio for ExoPTEN and related technologies in multiple jurisdictions; and (iii) statements regarding the development, regulatory pathway, anticipated timing and progression of clinical trials and potential future commercialization of the Company's product candidates and technologies referenced in this news release.

Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to complete required patent grant formalities in South Korea; the continued availability of resources (including personnel, capital and third- party service providers) necessary to pursue the Company's intellectual property strategy and development plans; and the accuracy and continued relevance of the Company's publicly disclosed scientific and regulatory information.

Forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including, without limitation: risks related to intellectual property protection, maintenance and enforcement; the risk that patent rights may be challenged, narrowed or otherwise limited; early- stage development risk; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; regulatory review timing and outcomes; financing and market conditions; dependence on third- party collaborators and suppliers; competition and technological change; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 44 to 51 of the Company's Annual Information Form dated August 27, 2024, copies of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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