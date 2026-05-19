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WKN: A2H5GV | ISIN: CA63010G1000 | Ticker-Symbol: N13
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 10:57
1,232 Euro
+3,18 % +0,038
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOXPLORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOXPLORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1381,23611:13
1,1361,23210:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 22:18 Uhr
26 Leser
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NanoXplore Inc.: NanoXplore Appoints CEO Rocco Marinaccio to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, today announced the appointment of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rocco Marinaccio, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 15, 2026.

The appointment reflects the Board's confidence in Mr. Marinaccio's leadership and is intended to further align the Company's strategic oversight with its operational priorities, commercial execution, and long-term growth objectives.

"We are pleased to welcome Rocco Marinaccio to NanoXplore's Board of Directors," said Joseph Peter, Chairman of the Board. "Rocco has demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our operations, customers, and growth strategy. His addition to the Board will further strengthen the connection between management execution and Board oversight as we continue to focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders."
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About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo
Chief Financial Officer
pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: +1 438 476 1973


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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