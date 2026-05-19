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WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 10:32
481,10 Euro
+0,40 % +1,90
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
477,60481,1011:14
477,60481,1011:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 23:12 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.47 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2026. Northrop Grumman continues to execute a disciplined capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in the manufacturing capabilities and capacity needed to deliver differentiating technologies quickly for our customers.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact: News Bureau
newsbureau@ngc.com

Adam Barr (Investors)
adam.barr@ngc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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