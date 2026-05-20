Total Energy Services Inc. Reports On Voting From The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy" or the "Company") (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company's annual meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 22,238,540 common shares, representing 60.6% of Total Energy's issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
|Matter Voted Upon
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|George Chow
|Passed
|21,184,277
|320,614
|(98.5%)
|(1.5%)
|Glenn Dagenais
|Passed
|21,141,611
|363,280
|(98.3%)
|(1.7%)
|Daniel K. Halyk
|Passed
|21,495,786
|9,105
|(100.0%)
|(0.0%)
|Jessica Kirstine
|Passed
|20,838,631
|666,260
|(96.9%)
|(3.1%)
|Tim McMillan
|Passed
|21,169,368
|335,523
|(98.4%)
|(1.6%)
|Ken Mullen
|Passed
|19,116,647
|2,388,244
|(88.9%)
|(11.1%)
|2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
|Passed
|22,208,117
|30,420
|(99.9%)
|(0.1%)
Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.
For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at: www.totalenergy.ca