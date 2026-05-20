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WKN: A0X8WB | ISIN: CA89154B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 5O7
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 10:15
17,000 Euro
+1,55 % +0,260
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,72016,88011:14
16,72017,00010:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 00:06 Uhr
33 Leser
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Total Energy Services Inc. Reports On Voting From The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy" or the "Company") (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company's annual meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 22,238,540 common shares, representing 60.6% of Total Energy's issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted UponOutcome
of Vote		Votes
For		Votes
Withheld
1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed:
George ChowPassed21,184,277320,614
(98.5%)(1.5%)
Glenn DagenaisPassed21,141,611363,280
(98.3%)(1.7%)
Daniel K. HalykPassed21,495,7869,105
(100.0%)(0.0%)
Jessica KirstinePassed20,838,631666,260
(96.9%)(3.1%)
Tim McMillanPassed21,169,368335,523
(98.4%)(1.6%)
Ken MullenPassed19,116,6472,388,244
(88.9%)(11.1%)
2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.Passed22,208,11730,420
(99.9%)(0.1%)

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at: www.totalenergy.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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