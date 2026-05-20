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WKN: A0DPL4 | ISIN: CA4436281022 | Ticker-Symbol: OCKA
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 10:10
20,470 Euro
-0,87 % -0,180
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
HUDBAY MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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HUDBAY MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,47020,77011:14
20,48020,78010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 00:12 Uhr
38 Leser
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Hudbay Minerals Inc.: Hudbay Announces Election of Directors at 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2026 (the "2026 AGM") was elected.

The detailed director voting results are set out below:

DirectorNumber of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
AGAINST		Percentage of Votes
FOR
John E.F. Armstrong257,475,288422,63099.84%
Jeane L. Hull256,363,2331,534,68399.41%
Carin S. Knickel255,481,9232,415,99399.06%
Peter Kukielski250,031,3177,866,60196.95%
George E. Lafond242,482,55815,415,35994.02%
Colin Osborne255,407,6822,490,23699.03%
Paula C. Rogers254,921,7502,976,16698.85%
David S. Smith256,784,7751,113,14399.57%
Laura Tyler257,443,412454,50499.82%

For more information regarding the 2026 AGM voting results, please refer to Hudbay's "Report of Voting Results", which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Cactus project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs
(416) 362-8181
investor.relations@hudbay.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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