Byohm (the trading name of Wastewater Fuels Ltd): Byohm Appoints Dr Graham Cooley as Chairman

COVENTRY, England, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byohm (the trading name of Wastewater Fuels Limited), the bio-electrochemical solutions company driving next generation wastewater treatment and bio-energy infrastructure is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Graham Cooley as Chairman.

Graham has more than 35 years' experience in the energy sector, with a career focused on scaling technologies that support decarbonisation, energy security and environmental sustainability. He began his career in the UK power sector with the CEGB and later became Business Development Manager at National Power plc, then the UK's largest power generator, where he worked on new generation and energy storage technologies. He has developed two energy storage unicorns and raised over £650 million in funding for cleantech ventures.

Graham has been CEO of several pioneering UK technology companies, including ITM Power, Sensortec, Metalysis and Antenova. At ITM Power, the first hydrogen-focused business listed on the LSE, he led the company to become a global leader in electrolysers to produce green hydrogen. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Cadent Gas, the UK's largest gas distribution company and Non-Exec Chairman/Director of three LSE listed cleantech companies.

He was a founding member of the UK Government's Hydrogen Advisory Council and a Board Member of RenewableUK. He is a mentor at the IoD and the Kings Trust, Honorary Professor at Brunel University and the University of Bristol, and Strategic Advisory Board Member of The Cabot Institute for the Environment. In 2022, he was awarded the Lifetime Fellowship Award by the Bessemer Society. Graham has a PhD in Physics, an MBA and is a Fellow of the Energy Institute (FEI), the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (FIMMM), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (FIET).

Martyn Lathbury, CEO and Co-founder of Byohm, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dr Graham Cooley as Chairman. Graham has been at the forefront of the UK's clean energy transition for more than three decades, most notably as CEO of ITM Power where he helped build one of the world's leading hydrogen businesses and raised hundreds of millions of pounds to scale breakthrough technology.

His deep experience in scaling complex energy technologies, forging industrial partnerships and accessing capital markets will be invaluable as we move from pilot deployments to full commercial rollout. Just as importantly, Graham shares our belief in the critical role that biomethane and low-carbon fuels will play alongside hydrogen in delivering net zero."

Dr Graham Cooley, Chairman of Byohm said: "Biomethane will play a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon energy system, and what excites me most about Byohm is its ability to significantly enhance anaerobic digestion and shift outputs towards higher-value biomethane. Byohm is tackling one of the most overlooked opportunities in the energy transition by unlocking the latent energy within wastewater. The team has developed a highly innovative bio-electrochemical platform with the potential to transform how we treat waste, generate clean fuels, and decarbonise critical infrastructure. I'm delighted to join at this pivotal stage and help accelerate the journey to commercial deployment."

About Byohm:

Byohm is a UK-based climate technology company developing next-generation bio-electrochemical systems that transform wastewater treatment into a net energy-positive process and enhance anaerobic digestion to increase biomethane production. By optimising microbial activity, Byohm's proprietary technology converts organic waste into clean energy in the form of hydrogen and biomethane, while simultaneously treating water towards environmental discharge standards.

Founded on breakthrough advances in microbial electrochemistry, Byohm's modular and scalable platform enables utilities and industrial operators to reduce costs, cut emissions, and unlock new revenue streams from waste. Its technology can also "supercharge" anaerobic digestion (AD) processes by stabilising and optimising microbial communities, shifting outputs away from CO2 and towards higher-value biomethane.

Byohm is on a mission to turn wastewater treatment plants into power-generating assets, addressing global challenges in water, energy, and sustainability. The company has demonstrated rapid technical progress, supported by a combination of private investment and significant non-dilutive funding. Backers include the early-stage investors TSP Ventures and Green Angel Ventures, alongside support from public bodies such as the UK Ministry of Defence, Ofwat, and Innovate UK. Byohm works closely with industrial and academic partners including Severn Trent Water, United Utilities, Anglian Water and Warwick Manufacturing Group, to deploy pilot systems and accelerate commercial rollout.

LinkedIn Profiles:

Byohm Company Page:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wastewaterfuels/posts/?feedView=all

Martyn Lathbury, CEO and Founder of Byohm:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/martyn-lathbury/

Dr Graham Cooley, Chairman of Byohm:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/grahamcooley/

Further Information:

For media enquiries, partnership opportunities or investor information, please contact investment@byohm.com or visit www.byohm.com

Byohm (the trading name of Wastewater Fuels Ltd), Pegasus House, Seven Stars Industrial Estate, Wheler Road, Coventry, West Midlands, CV3 4LB, United Kingdom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983309/Byohm.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983308/Byohm_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/byohm-appoints-dr-graham-cooley-as-chairman-302777311.html