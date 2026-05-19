Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, QC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that shareholders elected all 10 director nominees at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on May 19, 2026, including Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., who was elected as a new director. Dr. Roberts brings extensive pharmaceutical leadership experience, including expertise in clinical development, medical strategy and business development, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Roberts will serve as chair of the Science and Technology Committee.
Detailed results of the vote follow:
Name
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Thomas J. Appio
196,814,621
2,743,810
79,859,605
Christian A. Garcia
196,711,908
2,846,523
79,859,605
Michael Goettler
196,757,828
2,800,603
79,859,605
Sarah B. Kavanagh
188,459,870
11,098,561
79,859,605
Frank D. Lee
183,885,617
15,672,814
79,859,605
Sandra Leung
195,931,772
3,626,659
79,859,605
John A. Paulson
196,214,806
3,343,625
79,859,605
Robert N. Power
186,236,066
13,322,365
79,859,605
Eiry W. Roberts, M.D.
196,972,752
2,585,679
79,859,605
Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.
195,813,955
3,744,476
79,859,605
Shareholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company's auditor until the close of the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the authorization for the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit?www.bauschhealth.com?and connect with us on?LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Garen Sarafin
Katie Savastano
ir@bauschhealth.com
[email protected]
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
(908) 569-3692
BHC-AGM
SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.