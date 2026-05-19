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WKN: A2JQ1X | ISIN: CA0717341071 | Ticker-Symbol: BVF
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 19:11
4,608 Euro
+0,61 % +0,028
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5244,66011:16
4,5244,66011:16
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 22:15 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, QC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that shareholders elected all 10 director nominees at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on May 19, 2026, including Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., who was elected as a new director. Dr. Roberts brings extensive pharmaceutical leadership experience, including expertise in clinical development, medical strategy and business development, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Roberts will serve as chair of the Science and Technology Committee.

Detailed results of the vote follow:

Name


For


Withheld


Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Appio


196,814,621


2,743,810


79,859,605

Christian A. Garcia


196,711,908


2,846,523


79,859,605

Michael Goettler


196,757,828


2,800,603


79,859,605

Sarah B. Kavanagh


188,459,870


11,098,561


79,859,605

Frank D. Lee


183,885,617


15,672,814


79,859,605

Sandra Leung


195,931,772


3,626,659


79,859,605

John A. Paulson


196,214,806


3,343,625


79,859,605

Robert N. Power


186,236,066


13,322,365


79,859,605

Eiry W. Roberts, M.D.


196,972,752


2,585,679


79,859,605

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.


195,813,955


3,744,476


79,859,605

Shareholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company's auditor until the close of the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the authorization for the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit?www.bauschhealth.com?and connect with us on?LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafin

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

[email protected]

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

(908) 569-3692



BHC-AGM


SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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