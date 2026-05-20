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Goldman Sachs sold every Solana ETF it held, and the solana price is stuck at $84 with no clear way past $100. When the biggest bank on Wall Street walks away, everyday buyers feel it next. The cofounder of the original Pepe coin is now running a presale past $10.11 million with a former Binance expert handling the listing plan, and Pepeto is pulling in the money that big-coin sell-offs push toward new entries.

Goldman Sachs Exits All Solana Holdings in Q1 2026

Goldman Sachs fully sold its Solana ETF positions in Q1 2026 based on its latest 13F filing. The bank cut Ethereum holdings by 70% and kept only Bitcoin at $700 million. The solana price stayed near $84 on May 19, and Harvard's fund also cut its crypto holdings in the same quarter. When the biggest players leave at the same time, the room for growth gets smaller and money starts looking for coins that still have space to run.

How Pepeto and Solana Compare as Big Money Moves Out

Pepeto

Goldman leaving SOL does not mean the network is dead, but it does mean growth from $84 is held back by a $48 billion market cap - and that is exactly why Pepeto is attracting money this fast, with more than $10.11 million raised before any public listing and the exchange already live and handling trades.

PepetoSwap handles trades with zero fees and the cross-chain bridge moves tokens between networks at no cost, so every dollar stays in the wallet instead of getting lost to charges - and that is why $10.11 million came in from buyers who tried the tools and kept buying more as the Binance listing gets closer. The cofounder who grew the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products is behind every contract, a former Binance expert on the team brings the listing plan most projects never get, and a SolidProof audit checked every line of code so buyers have real proof the project is solid. The presale price sits at $0.0000001871, staking rewards of 172% APY grow holdings while buyers wait for the listing, and the original Pepe coin hit billions on 420 trillion tokens with nothing built - Pepeto has the same supply with a live exchange already running and demand growing faster every stage. Analysts looking at the solana price next to Pepeto's numbers see 100x or more as the safe estimate, because the gap between a presale price at fractions of a cent and the market cap the original Pepe reached leaves room that big coins used up years ago. Buyers who got in early are already watching the next group rush in behind them, and that entry closes for good the moment the listing goes live.

Solana Price Prediction

SOL trades at $84 on May 19 after dropping 70% from its January high of $295. Goldman selling all its Solana ETF holdings showed that big players are being careful. The solana price sits between $75 and $98, and a daily close above $100 would open the way toward $117 and $262 based on key chart levels. Spot Solana ETFs pulled in $39 million this week and the Firedancer upgrade keeps drawing developer interest, but the solana price needs a 19% jump just to reach $100 and has failed at that level three times since March. Even the all-time high at $295 only gives a 250% return, which looks small next to a presale entry where one listing event can change everything. Traders watching the solana price are comparing a limited upside to a presale window that shuts once and never reopens, and the math keeps pushing money toward the entry with the most room left.

Bottom Line

The solana price outlook is still positive and ETF flows show big money still believes, but even a strong SOL target gives returns that a $48 billion market cap keeps small. The cofounder who grew the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with the same 420 trillion supply already proved this works, and reaching that level from Pepeto's current price means 150x with a working exchange behind it. The Pepeto official website is where the presale stays open, but going against a pattern that already made $11 billion is the one risk nobody in this cycle can take. The solana price needs months to recover what one listing event delivers in days.

Head To The Pepeto Presale Now

FAQs

Is the solana price a good buy signal?

The solana price is backed by $39 million in weekly ETF inflows, but the $295 ceiling limits returns to 250%.

Which crypto has more upside than Solana?

Because Pepeto's cofounder grew the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products, the same supply with a live exchange targets higher returns.

How do investors access Pepeto?

The Pepeto official website hosts the presale that closes when Binance listing begins.