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WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 21:46
0,792 Euro
-2,10 % -0,017
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7930,84009:48
0,7980,83309:49
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Zoomlion Deepens Local Operations in Africa to Support Regional Infrastructure Development

CASABLANCA, Morocco, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is strengthening its local operations in Africa to better support regional infrastructure, agricultural mechanization and long-term market development. The move comes as China's expanded zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to China and the upcoming China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Africa, to be held in Morocco in 2026, create a timely opportunity for Zoomlion to further strengthen local service networks and deepen cooperation with customers and partners across African markets.

As part of its long-term commitment to the African market, Zoomlion recently opened its Morocco subsidiary in Casablanca, marking another step in its continued localization strategy. The new local platform is designed to improve equipment availability, spare parts support and on-the-ground service capabilities, while strengthening Morocco's role as an important hub for Zoomlion's North African operations. With the new subsidiary, Zoomlion aims to respond more quickly to customer needs and provide more efficient support for construction, transportation, port, stadium and energy-related projects across Morocco and the broader North African market.

Zoomlion entered Africa in 2007 and is among the earlier Chinese equipment manufacturers to expand into the continent. After nearly two decades of development, the company has built a broad presence across Africa, with construction machinery, mining machinery and agricultural machinery forming key pillars of its regional business.

Across Africa, Zoomlion equipment has supported a number of major infrastructure and development projects, including Egypt's New Administrative Capital, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in Tanzania, N'Djamena Stadium in Chad and the Rosso Bridge between Senegal and Mauritania. The company has also continued to expand its agricultural machinery presence across the continent, supporting local farming, mechanization and after-sales service needs.

Zoomlion will further showcase its latest generation of flagship products at the 2026 China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Morocco. The company will also lead specialized events, including the China-Africa Agricultural Machinery Application and Development Seminar, to facilitate exchanges on smart agricultural machinery, precision operations and remote maintenance.

Zoomlion's business in Africa continued to grow strongly in 2025, with revenue in the region increasing 157% year over year. The company will continue to strengthen localized operations, expand service capabilities and work with local partners to support infrastructure development and long-term regional development across Africa.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-deepens-local-operations-in-africa-to-support-regional-infrastructure-development-302777322.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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