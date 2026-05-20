Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 3.400% Green Bonds due 20/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3384681303 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 14.75% Notes due 19/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3384654755 -- securities Issuer Name: THE ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT 7.625% Social Bonds due 20/05/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000, in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3305218136 -- securities 7.625% Social Bonds due 20/05/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000, in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US03846JAJ97 -- securities Issuer Name: SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY Series 2026-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3379435863 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 3.19% Notes due 24/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3383932707 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427896 EQS News ID: 2330128 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)