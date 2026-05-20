Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Silicon on Insulator Market Outlook 2031: USD 3.96 Billion Opportunity, with Consumer Electronics Holding 41.43% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to published report by Mordor Intelligence, the silicon on insulator market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2026 to USD 3.96 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

The silicon on insulator market is witnessing strong expansion due to increasing demand for high-performance, low-power semiconductor devices across automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. Market analysis highlights that the silicon on insulator industry is benefiting from rapid adoption in next-generation chips, where thermal efficiency and speed are critical.

Overall, the silicon on insulator market forecast indicates sustained silicon on insulator market growth, driven by advancements in wafer technologies and rising investments in AI, IoT, and 5G infrastructure. The silicon on insulator market share is expected to expand significantly across leading semiconductor manufacturers globally.

Key Adoption Trends in Silicon on Insulator Market

Power-SOI Advancements in Electric Vehicle Powertrains

Power-SOI technology is improving efficiency in electric vehicle powertrains by integrating multiple control and protection functions directly onto a single chip. This reduces energy losses during switching and enhances overall inverter performance. It is particularly useful in modern EV systems where higher voltage platforms are becoming standard, allowing more compact and reliable designs. Strong safety requirements and the shift toward electrification are further accelerating its adoption in automotive applications.

FD-SOI Adoption in Edge AI and Automotive Computing

Edge AI systems used in connected vehicles, surveillance devices, and wearable technology require extremely efficient chips that can deliver strong processing performance while consuming very low power. FD-SOI technology supports this need by enabling ultra-low voltage operation and improved control over energy leakage, making it well-suited for advanced automotive and edge computing applications. Its ability to maintain stable performance across varying temperature conditions further strengthens its use in safety-critical environments. As adoption increases, manufacturers benefit from higher production efficiency and cost advantages, supporting broader expansion of SOI-based solutions in the semiconductor space.

"Grounded in cross-verified industry inputs, supply chain tracking, and end-user demand assessment, Mordor Intelligence delivers a balanced view of the evolving Silicon on Insulator market, helping decision-makers benchmark growth opportunities against practical commercial and technology adoption trends." Says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Explore the latest trends and analysis in the electronic research sector: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/electronics?utm_source=prnewswire

Silicon on Insulator Market Segmentation Insights

By SOI Platform

Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FD-SOI)

Partially Depleted Silicon on Insulator (PD-SOI)

Power-SOI

Other Types

By Wafer Size

Less Than or Equal To 200 mm

201 mm and Above

By Technology

Bonding SOI

Layer Transfer SOI

Smart Cut

By Application

MEMS

Power Supplies

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

Other Applications

By End-User Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Other End User Verticals

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Middle East United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Africa



SOI Market Key Company Analysis

The silicon on insulator industry is moderately consolidated with major semiconductor manufacturers focusing on innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Key players include:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Wafers Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Soitec SA

GlobalFoundries Inc.

These companies are actively contributing to advancements in SOI wafer technologies, strengthening their position in the global silicon on insulator market.

Silicon on Insulator Market Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific continues to be the leading hub for the silicon-on-insulator market, supported by strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The region benefits from large-scale foundry expansion, growing demand for advanced logic and memory chips, and rising investments in 5G infrastructure and edge AI applications, all of which are increasing the need for SOI-based substrates.

North America is also witnessing steady momentum driven by large-scale semiconductor fabrication investments and strong demand from aerospace, defense, and advanced computing sectors. In addition, Europe is strengthening its position through policy support and a strong automotive semiconductor base, where companies are increasingly focusing on localized and resilient supply chains for SOI technologies.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Laser Diode Market Trends - The Laser Diode Market is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 14.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.09% during 2026-2031. Growth is driven by increasing adoption in consumer electronics, healthcare diagnostics, industrial manufacturing, and LiDAR-based applications for autonomous systems. Rising demand for compact, energy-efficient laser solutions continues to accelerate market expansion across multiple end-use industries.

Coherent Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Nichia Corporation, TRUMPF SE + Co KG, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in laser diode market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/laser-diode-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size - The Printed Circuit Board Market is projected to reach USD 100.64 billion in 2026 and is expected to rise to USD 127.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by expanding demand from consumer electronics, automotive electronics, telecom infrastructure, and industrial automation sectors. Increasing adoption of high-density and multilayer PCBs for advanced electronic devices is further driving market expansion.

Photonics Market - The Photonics Market is projected to reach USD 1.46 trillion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 1.79 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising adoption in telecommunications, data centers, medical imaging, sensing technologies, and optical computing applications. Increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and energy-efficient optical systems is strengthening the role of photonics in next-generation technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silicon-on-insulator-market-outlook-2031-usd-3-96-billion-opportunity-with-consumer-electronics-holding-41-43-market-share-reports-mordor-intelligence-302777202.html