BMI Selects Actisure, the market-leading platform from Cegedim Insurance Solutions, to Power Health & Life Administration Across Latin America

PARIS, FR AND BRISTOL, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / BMI, a leading US-headquartered provider of Health and Life insurance solutions across Latin America, has successfully gone live on Actisure, Cegedim Insurance Solutions' leading platform, as its new core Policy and Claims Administration platform in Costa Rica, marking a major milestone in its multi-phase digital transformation programme.

The system went live following a six-month implementation programme. This first phase establishes a modern, scalable digital foundation that will support BMI's long-term operational and geographic expansion strategy.

A Strategic Platform for Regional Growth

The Costa Rica go-live represents the first deployment in a broader regional rollout, with further implementations planned across BMI's Latin American markets. By standardising operations onto a single, configurable platform, BMI is creating a consistent and scalable operating model to support growth, product innovation, and enhanced customer experience across the region.

Once fully deployed, the Cegedim Insurance Solutions Actisure platform is expected to support:

275,000+ members across Latin America

1,000,000+ claims processed annually

600+ users across operations spanning 6 countries

Driving Operational Efficiency and Digital Enablement

The implementation of Actisure enables BMI to modernise and streamline its core insurance operations.

Key capabilities delivered in Phase 1 include:

End-to-end policy lifecycle management for Health and Life products

Advanced claims adjudication automation, including configurable rules and sophisticated claims accumulators

Integrated workflows and work management, improving operational control and efficiency

Enhanced reporting and data visibility to support decision-making

Flexible product configuration, enabling faster time-to-market for new offerings

The platform also provides a foundation for future digital enhancements, including expanded self-service capabilities members, employers and brokers.

A Phased, Low-Risk Transformation Approach

BMI's transformation programme has been designed as a phased rollout, allowing the organisation to progressively migrate markets and portfolios while maintaining business continuity.

This approach enables:

Controlled transition from legacy systems

Early realisation of business value

Continuous improvement between rollout phases

Reduced operational and delivery risk

Each subsequent phase will build on the Costa Rica deployment, leveraging reusable components and proven implementation methodology to accelerate delivery timelines across the region.

Strengthening the Partnership

The successful go-live reflects a close collaboration between BMI and Cegedim Insurance Solutions, with both teams working in a highly integrated model throughout the project.

Esteban Chincilla, COO at BMI says: « Actisure provides us with a modern, flexible platform that allows us to improve our current operations while building a strong foundation for future growth. Our teams have responded very positively to the system, and highly value its ease of use and versatility. The Cegedim Insurance Solutions team has been an excellent, strategic partner, working almost as an extension of our own team and playing a key role in the successful implementation ».

A Platform Built for the Future

With Actisure now live in Costa Rica, BMI is well positioned to accelerate its digital transformation agenda and deliver enhanced value to customers, partners, and internal teams.

The ongoing rollout across Latin America will further strengthen BMI's ability to scale efficiently, respond to evolving market demands, and support the continued growth of its Health and Life insurance business.

James Stokoe, CEO at Cegedim Insurance Solutions adds: « This successful and rapid delivery highlights what can be achieved through close partnership and a clear focus on outcomes. Modernising core insurance capabilities in a live PMI environment is inherently complex, but by deploying a rich, flexible platform, we have enabled the business to streamline operations, improve service to members and position itself strongly for the future ».

About BMI Companies:

BMI Companies is an international insurance group providing health, life and travel solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Latin America, the Caribbean and selected global markets. It combines regional expertise with digital innovation to deliver flexible, customer-focused products, while its ongoing transformation programme is focused on improving efficiency, enhancing customer experience and supporting scalable growth.

To learn more, please visit: www.bmicos.com

About Cegedim Insurance Solutions:

Cegedim Insurance Solutions is the International insurance division of Cegedim, supporting insurers, TPAs and brokers with digital transformation across health, life and travel markets. Through its Actisure platform, it enables organisations to modernise systems, automate operations and deliver seamless digital experiences, with scalable, configurable solutions designed for multi-country environments

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim-insurance.com

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €649 million in 2025.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (Euronext Growth:ALCGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on X: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook

Aude BALLEYDIER

Cegedim

Media Relations and Communications Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr

James Bardell

Cegedim Insurance Solutions

Sales and Marketing Manager

Tel.: +44 (0)749 553 1252

james.bardell@cegedim.com

SOURCE: CEGEDIM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bmi-selects-actisure-the-market-leading-platform-from-cegedim-ins-1168520