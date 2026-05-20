DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist (MSCU LN) Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.9332 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21225428 CODE: MSCU LN ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCU LN LEI Code: 213800OOQDLNJ29AGY83 Sequence No.: 427935 EQS News ID: 2330390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)