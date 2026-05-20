DJ Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc (WEXU LN) Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.2233 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54496889 CODE: WEXU LN ISIN: IE00085PWS28 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00085PWS28 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEXU LN LEI Code: 213800C796UB6MH5Y698 Sequence No.: 427931 EQS News ID: 2330382 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)