Hydrovert Energy has developed hydrogen fuel-cell-based stationary power generators with capacities ranging from 5 kVA to 50 kVA for long-duration backup power in commercial and industrial applications. The systems use hydrogen as the sole fuel input, regardless of whether the hydrogen is produced via fossil fuel-based processes, renewable-powered electrolysis, or nuclear energy pathways. India Pune-based startup Hydrovert Energy has developed hydrogen fuel-cell-based stationary power generators with capacities ranging from 5 kVA to 50 kVA for long-duration backup power in commercial and industrial ...

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