Producing polysilicon in Europe remains challenging due to its energy-intensive, ultra-high-purity nature and the cost advantages of established Asian supply chains. However, Dutch startup Resilicon argues Europe can still make polysilicon by leveraging innovation and policy support. The company's founders tell pv magazine how polysilicon factories could compete through cheap renewable energy supply and diversification.Producing polysilicon for the photovoltaic industry in Europe remains a major industrial challenge, as its manufacture relies on highly energy-intensive, ultra-high-purity processes ...

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