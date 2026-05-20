Ripjar, the AI-native provider of smarter screening solutions, has announced a 40% increase in annual recurring revenues over the last 12 months. The company has also received an additional primary capital investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners, highlighting continued confidence in Ripjar's market leadership and future potential.

The growth is driven by increased demand from financial institutions and corporates for more efficient and intelligent customer screening processes. This demand has led to a 200% increase in customers since 2024, with Ripjar now enabling smarter screening for more than 300 businesses worldwide, including large corporations and more than 20 tier 1 banks.

21% (6 out of 29) of the Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), as defined by the Financial Stability Board, now rely on Ripjar to help tackle financial crime and ensure regulatory compliance. Established customers have also expanded the scope of their partnerships to serve a broader range of companies.

The increase in primary capital from Long Ridge Equity Partners follows the completion of its follow-on majority investment in November 2024. Long Ridge Equity Partners has been a long-standing supporter of Ripjar's mission, having previously led the company's Series B funding round in September 2020.

This latest news follows the appointment earlier this year of Matt Mills as Ripjar's Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next stage of growth after joining initially as President and COO in the second half of 2025. Other notable milestones include:

Ripjar launched address screening as part of its screening platform in March 2026. Unlike name or entity-only matching, this enables companies to verify whether a customer, counterparty or transaction destination shares an address with a sanctioned or high-risk entity. This fulfils an increasing regulatory need that is often missing from legacy compliance platforms.

Ripjar ranked #20 in the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) 50 for 2026. This is the third consecutive year the company has placed in the top 20 of the global ranking of financial crime technology providers. Ripjar was also ranked #4 for Core Technology and recognised again for its innovation in AI, marking the third consecutive year the company has been highlighted by Chartis for advances in artificial intelligence.

Matt Mills, CEO at Ripjar, said, "Our continued growth reflects a shift in how financial institutions and corporates are approaching risk. Tackling financial crime is becoming more complex due to increasing regulatory pressures and the acceleration of AI but legacy customer screening systems are struggling to keep pace. Reaching 300 customers and serving more than a fifth of the world's G-SIBs shows that companies need and are demanding smarter, more intelligent approaches."

Jason Melton, Partner at Long Ridge, the majority owner of Ripjar, said, "Long Ridge is committed to backing category leaders and Ripjar continues to redefine the screening landscape. Since our initial investment, we've watched the team continually innovate with AI-first approaches to meet the needs of an increasingly complex market. This additional capital reflects our commitment to Matt's leadership and the team's unique ability to solve this market's evolving challenges."

About Ripjar:

Founded in 2013, Ripjar enables financial institutions and enterprises to transform anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and combat financial crime with smarter screening and an integrated, dynamic view of risk.

Built on National Security grade technology, Ripjar improves the accuracy and efficiency of screening operations in one enterprise-ready platform with specialised, explainable AI. Its platform is proven to address large-scale challenges and is trusted by financial services and enterprise organisations of all sizes. Ripjar serves more than 300 businesses, including tier 1 banks and large corporations around the world.

The company was founded by former members of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and operates globally with headquarters in the UK.

For more information, visit ripjar.com and follow @Ripjar on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Ramsha Matin

ThoughtLDR

Ripjar@thoughtldr.com