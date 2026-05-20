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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
239 Leser
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KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: KAYAK reveals the best value destinations for Brits this summer

LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the headlines paint a bleak picture of summer travel, data from KAYAK, a leading travel search engine, shows the reality is more nuanced. For Brits willing to choose carefully, there are still ways to save on a summer getaway.

Drawing on insights from KAYAK's Travel Check-In: Summer 2026 report, KAYAK has crunched the numbers to reveal where travellers can still find great value trips this summer.

10 wallet friendly destinations

KAYAK's guide to wallet friendly destinations proves that a week abroad doesn't have to cost the earth. From Prague's fairy-tale architecture and Krakow's medieval charm to the sun drenched, buzzing waterfront of Marseilles. Enjoy a full week abroad for around £500 or less, including return flights and accommodation.

Among the best-value destinations for a week away are Prague (£427 per person), Brussels (£433), Tirana (£440), Krakow (£447) and Berlin (£447), based on average return economy flights and a double room for one person over seven days. Other wallet-friendly options include Munich (£480), Marseille (£483), Milan (£500), Madrid (£509) and Faro (£511).

Blackpool is calling: Staycations are making a confident comeback

The data also points to a comeback for UK breaks. Hotel searches for domestic stays are up 13% year-on-year - pointing to a growing appetite for homegrown getaways, with many likely opting for shorter breaks to make their money go further. KAYAK's top-value UK destinations include Blackpool (£62 average nightly rate), Birmingham (£85), Manchester (£105), Liverpool (£105) and Scarborough (£112).

Timing is also key to save

If flexibility is an option, it pays to travel out of season. International return tickets are around one-third of peak summer prices, averaging just £209 in the week commencing 7 September and £238 the week prior, compared with £690 in the week commencing 13 July and £694 in the week commencing 20 July. That makes late August and early September the clear sweet spot for value-conscious travellers this summer.

Please visit https://www.kayak.co.uk/c/travel-check-in-summer/ to check out the full report.?

For more information, please contact kayak@ready10.media

About KAYAK ?
KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of searches on our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, accommodation, car rental, and holiday package. We also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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