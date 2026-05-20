Fitasy Inc: Fitasy Leverages Spatial AI and 3D Printing to Offer Commercially Viable Single-Shoe Purchasing

INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FITASY Inc ["FITASY"], a pioneer in custom-fit 3D-printed footwear, today announced a major update to its on-demand production platform: the ability to purchase individual shoes directly via www.fitasy.com. Aimed at individuals who require only a left or a right shoe-such as those who use prosthetics-the "single-shoe" option is sold at exactly half the price of a pair. The initiative demonstrates how spatial AI, advanced imaging, and additive manufacturing are transforming the industry by challenging a "standard-size" model that has remained largely unchanged since the 1800s.

In an industry built around the rigid mass-production of pairs, selling a single shoe has historically not been commercially viable. While some retailers now offer in-store single-shoe purchase, these typically rely on splitting existing pairs and absorbing the cost of the discarded half. Fitasy is the first custom-fit 3D printed footwear brand to make single shoe orders commercially viable, bypassing the inefficiencies and excess inventory of traditional production lines.

"We are moving toward a future where 'standard sizes' will become obsolete," said Yujun Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fitasy. "Offering single-shoe purchases is a proof of concept for a scalable technology that accounts for the true diversity of human feet, one of the most complex mechanical structures of the human body. We believe the future of footwear is personalized and therefore inherently inclusive. With emerging technologies like ours, it is finally possible to do this at scale."

Fitasy's patent-pending technology allows customers to use a smartphone to create a 360-degree biometric profile via the Fitasy app, enabling shoes to be printed to the exact morphology of the foot without specialized tooling or inventory overhead.

Fitasy's one-shoe purchase option was inspired by Stef Reid, MBE, World Champion and Paralympian's who has challenged the footwear industry for years through her "one-shoe campaign".

Stef Reid, MBE PLY, stated: "Innovations, like Fitasy's 3D printing and foot-scanning technology, show what's really possible when footwear is designed around real people with real needs, not just the average customer. What's not to like about shoes that are made to fit - and made just for me? I'm excited to see how this radically new way of making shoes can push inclusive and personalized design forward."

Fitasy's custom-fit pairs and single-shoe options are available online now with the Stride 2.0.

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