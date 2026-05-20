Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement

Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20. May 2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street address Venloer Straße 151-153 Postal code 50672 City Cologne Country Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect

19.05.2026

3. New total number of voting rights

1,202,082,895

End of message

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