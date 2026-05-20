Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement
Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20. May 2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Street address
|Venloer Straße 151-153
|Postal code
|50672
|City
|Cologne
|Country
|Germany
2. Type of capital measure
|Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect
|19.05.2026
3. New total number of voting rights
|1,202,082,895
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Straße 151-153.
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
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